Texas Tech Softball Infielder Enters Transfer Portal
Fresh off their first Women's College World Series finals appearance, Texas Tech will have some more roster spots to fill next season, as Infielder Raegan Jennings has entered the transfer portal.
The sophomore was one of three players who stayed in Lubbock after head coach Gerry Glasco took over for Craig Snider, who left for an assistanat job at Tennessee.
Jennings is now the fifth known Red Raider to enter the transfer portal as Kiley Huffman, Sydney Shiller, Brenlee Gonzales, and Anya German have all decided to move on to other opportunites.
The lefty hitter was a key part to the Red Raiders offense this year, but usually wasn't in the starting lineup.
Jennings was primarily used as a pinch hitter and led the team in batting average at .398. She scored 20 runs on 35 hits while adding 19 RBIs.
Although Head Coach Gerry Glasco did not call on his bench much during the WCWS, Jennings' at-bat in the fifth inning against Texas in Game 2 of the championship series ultimately led to Texas Tech pulling off the win.
Jennings led off the inning with a single and ended up scoring a run on a bases-loaded wild pitch, and the Red Riaders went on to win the game 4-3.
After the thrilling win, Glasco spoke on that moment from Jennings.
“To have an All-American type pinch hitter or the best pinch hitter in America, either way, you want to say it,” Glasco said. “That's what she is, and she's took that role for us and just relished it.”
Despite her success at Texas Tech, Johnson will look for a new home next season and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.