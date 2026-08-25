Louisiana Head Softball Coach Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Louisiana softball head coach Alyson Habetz announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, ahead of her third season leading the Ragin' Cajuns.

Habetz addressed the diagnosis while making clear that her approach to coaching and the upcoming season has not changed.

"I know this journey comes with challenges, and I welcome them," Habetz said in a statement posted on X. "Hardships and trials have a way of growing us, strengthening us and reminding us of what really matters."

While this diagnosis might come as a surprise to the softball community, Habetz had already started the fight, with four rounds of chemotherapy down and just two more to go. Instead of cowering, she is standing strong in her faith with her team and assistant coaches by her side.

The diagnosis comes as Habetz continues the latest chapter of a lengthy career in college softball. She returned to Louisiana, her alma mater, as head coach ahead of the 2025 season.

Before becoming a coaching staple in the southern softball world, Habetz competed for the Ragin' Cajuns as a student-athlete. While she excelled on the diamond, collecting third-team All-America, All-South Region, All-Louisiana, Academic All-America honors, and a Women's College World Series appearance, she was also a top performer on the women's basketball team, scoring over 1,000 points on the court.

She later became one of the sport's most recognizable assistant coaches, spending 25 seasons with Alabama. She built the Crimson Tide into one of the country's premier softball programs, helping the team to five Southeastern Conference titles, 14 Women's College World Series appearances and a national championship in 2012, the first for any SEC program.

HUGE hire for @RaginCajunsSB. Alabama Associate Head Coach, Alyson Habetz, has agreed to become the next head coach at Louisiana. Habetz, a UL Hall of Famer, just came off a Super Regional appearance with the Tide. #GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/hes9bAn8LM — Sidelines - Louisiana 🌶️🤟 (@SSN_Louisiana) June 25, 2024

She left Tuscaloosa and stepped away from coaching following the 2023 season before returning to the dugout to take on her next challenge at Louisiana.

Her connection to those impacted by cancer predates her own diagnosis. In 2023, Habetz helped rally the Alabama softball program around Madelyn, the six-year-old daughter of one of Habetz's childhood friends. While Madelyn was undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, she was put in front of a TV showing the Alabama softball game and was told to look for a signal from Habetz.

Well, Habetz delivered, tugging her earlobe every time the camera panned to her spot at first base.

“I think this earlobe is a little longer now, because I was pulling it the whole time,” Habetz said in an article released by St. Jude.

Now Habetz faces a cancer battle of her own while remaining at the helm of the Ragin' Cajuns.

The diagnosis adds a deeply personal challenge for Habetz, but she has indicated that she plans to continue moving forward, focused on what's to come with her softball team.

"It's business as usual at Yvette Griouard Field at Lamson Park," Habetz wrote. "I'm so excited to get started! This team is destined for greatness! Let's geaux!"