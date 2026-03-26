Major SEC Shakeup in Softball America Power Rankings as Florida Surges Past Tennessee

The competition in the Southeastern Conference is as fierce as ever, heading into week eight of the season.

​​Softball America released updated SEC power rankings on Wednesday, which revealed a complete shakeup compared to last week’s edition. After the Florida Gators upset the Tennessee Lady Vols, and the Oklahoma Sooners arrived at the toughest part of their schedule, it’s anyone's game at this point.

Take a look at the Top 5 teams, and visit Softball America for the full list.

Softball America Top 5 SEC Teams

Texas (28-1, 6-0 SEC) (Previous Rank: 1) Florida (31-2, 8-1) (Previous Rank: 5) Oklahoma (32-2, 6-0) (Previous Rank: 4) Alabama (29-2, 7-2) (Previous Rank: 3) Tennessee (29-3, 6-3) (Previous Rank: 2)

Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida Gators

The Lady Vols drop significantly in the SEC Power Rankings after losing the series to Florida. Ace Karlyn Pickens recorded her first loss of the season after giving up three runs on three hits in just one inning of work. The following day, she allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts over four innings, resulting in another loss.

Meanwhile, Florida jumps high in the rankings after grabbing its first major SEC series of the year. Ace Keagan Rothrock pitched a complete game on Sunday, giving up two runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts. She’s now 17-2 on the year.

As for offense, Taylor Shumaker leads the way with a 16-game hitting streak and has collected 20 multi-hit games in 2026.

this is Gator territory 🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/VahnafK2BH — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 22, 2026

Oklahoma Sooners

Now reaching the deeper part of their schedule, the Sooners are really proving who they are this season. Series wins against Auburn and Ole Miss greatly boost them in the rankings, and a duel against LSU beginning on Friday is sure to make for good viewing.

The Sooners’ offense has homered in 33 of its 34 games, with freshman Kendall Wells ripping 25, leaving her five shy of tying the NCAA freshman record.

Oklahoma's Kendall Wells leads college softball with 25 home runs, homering in 20 of her 33 games played this season 😱



Wells' 25 home runs ties the 1998 record for the most home runs by a freshman in SEC history, one shy of the overall SEC record 🥎 pic.twitter.com/3JEJ1Uzr5R — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 24, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide

While Alabama won the series over Missouri, it wasn’t an easy journey. Trailing by three runs in the top of the seventh, the offense had an opportunity to bring the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs, but the Tigers fended off the rally.

The Crimson Tide was handed its second loss of the season and just barely held on during Sunday’s finale. A fifth-inning homer from Ana Roman was crucial, as Missouri fought back in the sixth with a two-run home run to make the score 4-3. Ace Jocelyn Briski was able to close down the bats of the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of strikeouts and a flyout to grab the win.

Alabama will face an SEC bye week against North Dakota State before facing the reigning national champions, Texas, beginning April 2.