Texas Longhorns Jump to No. 1 Spot in Softball America’s SEC Power Rankings

The second week of Southeastern Conference play handed two teams their first overall loss of the season, while three teams remain undefeated when facing conference foes.

Softball America released updated SEC power rankings on Thursday, ahead of Week 7, revealing just how close the competition is. The No. 1 spot may come as a surprise to fans.

Take a look at the Top 5 teams, and visit Softball America for the full list.

Softball America Top 5 SEC Teams

1. Texas (26-1, 6-0 SEC)

2. Tennessee (27-1, 5-1)

3. Alabama (27-1, 5-1)

4. Oklahoma (29-2, 3-0)

5. Florida (29-1, 6-0)

Texas Longhorns

A run-rule win over Ole Miss clinched the Longhorns’ second straight SEC series. With a 24-game win streak, this team has tied the program record set by the 2006 team. Texas jumped into the No. 2 post in Softball America’s Top 25 Rankings, swapping with Texas Tech.

With two SEC Pitcher of the Week honors already this season, Junior ace Teagan Kavan grabbed her eighth win of 2026 after holding Ole Miss to three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts. During game one, Kavan set her season high in strikeouts with 12.

As for the offense, two of three games against the Rebels were run-rule. Reese Atwood had a season-high three hits in her 3-for-4 performance that included a two-run home run, a double, and a single.

Texas now has a week off from SEC action and will face Baylor before hosting Texas A&M at the end of the month.

Tennessee Lady Vols

A historic start to the season for the No.1 Tennessee Lady Vols came to an end on Saturday when they dropped their first game in 2026 to No. 12 Mississippi State.

Ace Karlyn Pickens made her return to the mound to save the series on Sunday after an 11-day layoff battling an arm strain. She allowed just one run on one hit with four walks to collect her seventh win of 2026. By the second inning, Pickens was able to notch her 700th career strikeout and went on to throw five more in the outing.

tell a friend. KP23 is back. pic.twitter.com/VAmxJmhuH4 — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) March 16, 2026

The offense only scored seven total runs across the weekend and will need to head into their upcoming series against the No.7 Florida Gators ready to battle.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide were also handed their first loss of the season when Arkansas got the 14-9 win to even the weekend series. Fielding errors and the inability to hit Jocelyn Briski killed Arkansas’s momentum on Sunday, allowing freshman Abrey Taylor to add an insurance home run in the sixth inning to make the score 4-1.

Briski closed out the day with a scoreless seventh inning to grab her second complete game win of the series, and collected 10 strikeouts.

Alabama continues SEC action this weekend against Missouri.