Softball On SI

Mizzou Softball Adds Familiar Face to Coaching Staff

Allison Smith

Emma Raabe (21) celebrates after a play.
Emma Raabe (21) celebrates after a play. / Missouri Athletics

Missouri softball and head coach Larissa Anderson announced on Monday that former player Emma Raabe will join the coaching staff as the Director of Player Development/Director of Camps.

Raabe spent the last two seasons on staff at Omaha.

Last season, Omaha posted an impressive 40-13 record and won the Summit League Softball championship, earning them a berth in the NCAA tournament.

"We're thrilled to welcome Emma back home as our Director of Player Development," Anderson said via a press release. "Her experience as a Tiger and the success she had as a coach at Nebraska-Omaha have prepared her to make a tremendous impact on our program. Emma's loyalty and love for Mizzou Softball are unmatched, and we're lucky to have her passion and leadership back in the Black and Gold."

During her playing days at Mizzou, Raabe was key to the Tigers' success, leading her team to a 2021 NCAA Super Regional appearance and two NCAA Regional appearances. In her four years, the Tigers accrued a 134-71 record. Raabe appeared in 168 games with 138 starts, mainly at first base. Raabe posted a .237 career batting average while totaling 16 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 18 doubles.

Raabe, a native of Omaha, spent the 2022 season coaching at her alma mater, Marian High School. She also coached club ball with Nebraska Gold from 2020-2025.

"Couldn’t be more appreciative for my time at Omaha and for getting the chance to represent my hometown these past few years," Raabe wrote in a social media post.

"Ready for this next chapter, though, and for the opportunity to wear the black and gold again. Let’s get to work."

Published |Modified
Allison Smith
ALLISON SMITH

Allison Smith is an expert in leadership and organizational behavior in collegiate and professional women’s sports. Smith is a professor (Georgia State University), researcher, and writer. Smith holds a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee in Kinesiology and Sport Studies. Smith’s research centers on combatting the underrepresentation of women leaders in sport, lack of organizational structure for work life integration for sport employees, and lack of programming and oversight for preparing athletes to transition to life after sport. Since graduating with a bachelor’s in journalism in 2011, Smith has sought opportunities to write about sports as a contributing writer focused on the growth of women’s collegiate, Olympic, and professional sports in this new age and movement for multiple outlets including Athletic Director U, and now Forbes.com. As a former Division I and II pitcher and Division III pitching coach Smith will bring unique insight and expertise to Softball on SI.

Home/College