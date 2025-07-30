Mizzou Softball Adds Familiar Face to Coaching Staff
Missouri softball and head coach Larissa Anderson announced on Monday that former player Emma Raabe will join the coaching staff as the Director of Player Development/Director of Camps.
Raabe spent the last two seasons on staff at Omaha.
Last season, Omaha posted an impressive 40-13 record and won the Summit League Softball championship, earning them a berth in the NCAA tournament.
"We're thrilled to welcome Emma back home as our Director of Player Development," Anderson said via a press release. "Her experience as a Tiger and the success she had as a coach at Nebraska-Omaha have prepared her to make a tremendous impact on our program. Emma's loyalty and love for Mizzou Softball are unmatched, and we're lucky to have her passion and leadership back in the Black and Gold."
During her playing days at Mizzou, Raabe was key to the Tigers' success, leading her team to a 2021 NCAA Super Regional appearance and two NCAA Regional appearances. In her four years, the Tigers accrued a 134-71 record. Raabe appeared in 168 games with 138 starts, mainly at first base. Raabe posted a .237 career batting average while totaling 16 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 18 doubles.
Raabe, a native of Omaha, spent the 2022 season coaching at her alma mater, Marian High School. She also coached club ball with Nebraska Gold from 2020-2025.
"Couldn’t be more appreciative for my time at Omaha and for getting the chance to represent my hometown these past few years," Raabe wrote in a social media post.
"Ready for this next chapter, though, and for the opportunity to wear the black and gold again. Let’s get to work."