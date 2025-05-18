Mizzou Softball Sees Junior Star Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Just one season after matching the NCAA single-season saves record holder with 15 in 30 appearances, Taylor Pannell has entered the transfer portal according to a post on X she reposted.
In three seasons with the Tigers, she became one of the top closers in the nation. After a breakout freshman campaign recording six saves, she upped her game in 2024.
However, the primary closer jumped into a new role in 2025, frequently joining the starting rotation. Her ERA jumped from 1.21 to 3.33 and she saw an increased number of innings, going from 34.2 IP in 2024 to 73.2 IP in 2025. The junior struggled with home runs, allowing nine to leave the yard versus just one in 2024.
Pannell’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes after Missouri missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006. The Tigers finished its campaign with a 25-31 overall record and a 6-18 conference record, becoming the only SEC team to not make the tournament.
The junior will have one year of eligibility left.