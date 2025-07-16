Omaha Makes Strong Case for Permanent AUSL Softball Team
There is no doubt that the city of Omaha is passionate about its women's sports. It is home to two professional volleyball teams from different leagues, and for one weekend in July 2025, it hosted the Athletes Unlimited Softball League.
Friday and Saturday's contests between the league's top two teams, the Talons and the Bandits, drew sold-out crowds of 1,500-plus, and Sunday's finale sold more than 1,400 tickets.
According to the University of Nebraska Omaha, a sell out at Connie Claussen Field is 1,500.
Talons infielder Maya Brady was surprised to see the support in Omaha.
"I was honestly shocked," Brady told Hurrdat Sports' Ana Bellinghausen. "I didn't have my doubts about Omaha, but I've never been to Nebraska, so I just didn't know. To see two sell-out nights, and the fans here are so engaged, which I think is awesome."
Brady's teammate, Montana Fouts, echoed those same sentiments about the atmosphere.
"I've never been to Nebraska before," Fouts told Bellinghausen. "I know that in the autograph line, everybody is so excited and they can't wait for more."
The league is currently touring the country with its four teams playing in different cities, auditioning them for potential permanent homes starting in 2026.
Judging by the reaction of the players and coaches, Omaha has a legitimate shot at landing one of the soon-to-be six clubs next year.
"Omaha showed out. I mean, they were here. It was packed. What a great atmosphere we had. The fan base was cheering. They were into it," said Talons' head coach Howard Dobson.
Talons shortstop Hannah Flippen would love to play in Omaha more often after growing up visiting the city every five years for family reunions. On Friday, she had nearly 50 family members in the stands.
"This experience has been awesome," Flippen said on Friday. "Omaha, specifically, there's more people here than I thought there was going to be, which has been awesome. You know, it's kind of like a small town, but they love their women's sports, and they showed up."
While the decision is above the pay grade of the players and coaches, the love they felt from the fans was encouraging and left them yearning to come back.
With Omaha natives like Nebraska's Jordy Bahl and Oklahoma State's Ruby Meylan being draft-eligible at the end of the 2026 college season, having a pro team in town should be a no-brainer.
"When you go to new places, you just never know," Sam Fischer, Athletes Unlimited Softball League's senior manager of softball operations, said to Gene Schinzel of the Omaha World-Herald. "This was the crowd we expected, and they showed up."
"Going everywhere is essentially part of the research, and making sure what each city would look like if we come back there," Fischer added. "We'll get through the season and then hopefully have those decisions soon."