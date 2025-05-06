Mizzou Softball Must Make History to Reach NCAA Tournament
The Missouri Tigers have an uphill battle ahead of them as they face Ole Miss in a win-or-go-home scenario in the SEC Tournament.
At 25-30, the Tigers must win the SEC Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament, which is something Mizzou has never done before.
This season could be considered a disappointment for head coach Larissa Anderson, who didn't mince words when asked about the difference between this year's and last year's teams.
“(2024) was very, very successful, but statistically, very similar,” Anderson said to Kyle McAreavy of MizzouToday. “But they knew how to win, and that’s the difference. You might have the same batting average and the same slugging percentage and the same on-base percentage, but when players know how to win, then they’re getting it at the right times. This team didn’t, didn’t know how to be able to win and be able to capitalize and take advantage of those opportunities. … You have to learn from every single experience that you have.”
Last year's team fell to Duke in Super Regionals, but the Tigers are optimistic heading into a fourth matchup against the Rebels this season. Ole Miss took the regular season series with two wins.
“We’re playing to win,” junior pitcher Cierra Harrison said to True Deck of The Missourian. “We have nothing to lose.”
With the Tigers coming off their only series win of the season over Georgia, perhaps momentum might just be swinging in their direction.
First pitch between the Tigers and Rebels is scheduled for approximately 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.