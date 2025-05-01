Softball On SI

NAIA Reveals 10 Host Sites for 2025 Softball Opening Round

The NAIA has announced the host sites for the 2025 Softball Opening Round, with 10 locations set to welcome teams for the postseason tournament beginning May 12.

Maren Angus-Coombs

University of the Cumberlands in Bowling Green, Ky., is set to host the opening round of the NAIA Tournament.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced its 10 host sites for the opening round of the 2025 NAIA Softball National Championship tournament on Wednesday.

The games are scheduled to be played May 12-15.

The tournament will feature 48 teams and be played in a double-elimination style bracket. Two opening round sites will feature four teams while the other eight will have five. The winner of each bracket will move on to the NAIA Softball World Series in Columbus, Ga., beginning on May 22, 2025.

According to a press release, site selections were made in part by the NAIA Softball National Championship Selection Committee. The committee is comprised of head coaches and administrators from around the nation, and the process takes into account geography, facilities, and host qualification. The application deadline was on April 15, 2025.

Here is a full list of opening round sites:

Central Methodist (Mo.), Cox Stadium Complex

Cumberlands (Ky.), UC Softball Complex

Georgia Gwinnett, Grizzly Softball Complex

Indiana Wesleyan, Sue Bowman Field

Northwestern (Iowa), Open Space Park

Oklahoma City, Ann Lacey Stadium

Oregon Tech, John & Lois Stilwell Stadium

Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), St. Mary's University Softball Field

Sciences & Arts (Okla.), Bill Smith Ballpark

Southern Oregon, University Softball Field

Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

