NAIA Reveals 10 Host Sites for 2025 Softball Opening Round
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced its 10 host sites for the opening round of the 2025 NAIA Softball National Championship tournament on Wednesday.
The games are scheduled to be played May 12-15.
The tournament will feature 48 teams and be played in a double-elimination style bracket. Two opening round sites will feature four teams while the other eight will have five. The winner of each bracket will move on to the NAIA Softball World Series in Columbus, Ga., beginning on May 22, 2025.
According to a press release, site selections were made in part by the NAIA Softball National Championship Selection Committee. The committee is comprised of head coaches and administrators from around the nation, and the process takes into account geography, facilities, and host qualification. The application deadline was on April 15, 2025.
Here is a full list of opening round sites:
Central Methodist (Mo.), Cox Stadium Complex
Cumberlands (Ky.), UC Softball Complex
Georgia Gwinnett, Grizzly Softball Complex
Indiana Wesleyan, Sue Bowman Field
Northwestern (Iowa), Open Space Park
Oklahoma City, Ann Lacey Stadium
Oregon Tech, John & Lois Stilwell Stadium
Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), St. Mary's University Softball Field
Sciences & Arts (Okla.), Bill Smith Ballpark
Southern Oregon, University Softball Field