Softball America Adds 4 New Players to Third Base Rankings
Softball America shook up its third base player rankings on Wednesday, adding four new names to the list of 15.
Jordan Woolery of UCLA is still holding on to the No.1 spot and Ajia Richard of Texas - El Paso returns at No. 15 but there was movement between No. 2 and No. 14.
No. 5 Jade Berry, Stanford
Sophomore Jade Berry started every game except one at third base for the Stanford Cardinal as a freshman and has followed up her Pac-12 All-Freshman campaign with another stellar season.
This season, Berry has been one of the main run producers for the Cardinal. She has driven in a team-high 53 and is currently fifth on the team with a .338 batting average. She also has a 1.140 OPS, 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 20 walks, and a 939 fielding percentage.
No. 6 Ella McDowell, Arkansas
The Arkansas freshman third baseman is coming off her third SEC Freshman of the Week honor, tying Mary Haff (2018) and Hannah Camenzind (2023) for the freshman program record.
However, an outrageous 5-for-11 weekend against Texas A&M thrust Ella McDowell into the rankings.
McDowell is batting an Arkansas freshman record .397 with 56 hits, seven home runs, eight doubles, one triple, and 47 RBIs this season. She has also walked 17 times, and has a fielding percentage of .981.
No. 8 Nadia Barbary, Mississippi State
Mississippi State junior Nadia Barbary has improved steadily each season, but this year, it has been a completely different story.
Barbary is hitting .369 and has an OPS of 1.1063 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 42 RBIs, 17 walks, and a .944 fielding percentage.
The third baseman is second on the team in average, hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs, total bases (102), and slugging.
No. 11 Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech freshman Jordan Lynch is making some noise at the hot corner this season.
Lynch is third on the team with a .379 batting average, 41 runs scored, and 55 hits. Her 16 doubles lead the Hokies, and she is fourth with 37 RBIs. She also has seven home runs and 12 walks while accumulating a .960 fielding percentage.
To see the entire list, visit Softball America.