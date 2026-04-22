NCAA Softball Statistical Leaders After Week 11
Here are the statistical leaders through games April 20, 2026:
Batting
Batting Average
1. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, .589
2. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .570
3. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .544
4. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .529
5. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .521
6. Danielle Stewart, SR, Northern Illinois, .500
7. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, .497
8. Rachel Carey, SO, Binghamton, .487
9. Lauren Holt, SR, Cornell, .483
10. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .487
On-Base Percentage
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .651
2. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, .649
3. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .625
4. Mya Perez, JR, Texas A&M, .616
5. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .603
6. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, .600
7. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .592
8. Victoria Altamirano, SR, Incarnate Word, .588
9. Lauren Holt, SR, Cornell, .588
10. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .583
Slugging Percentage
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 1.339
2. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 1.286
3. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 1.123
4. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 1.119
5. Courtney Poulich, SR, Robert Morris, 1.115
6. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 1.106
7. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, 1.047
8. Lauren Holt, SR, Cornell, 1.034
9. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, 1.029
10. Victoria Altamirano, SR, Incarnate Word, 1.015
Hits
1. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, 88
2. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, 85
3. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 77
Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 77
5. Belle Hummel, SR, Ohio, 76
Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, 76
7. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 74
8. Shelby Morris, SO, Southeastern Louisiana, 73
Aminah Vega, SR, Duke, 73
10. Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 72
Ellie Vance, SR, Stephen F. Austin, 72
Home Runs
1. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 34
2. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 31
3. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 30
4. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 24
5. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 22
6. Georgia Hood, SR, Coastal Carolina, 21
Courtney Poulich, SR, Robert Morris, 21
8. Victoria Altamirano, SR, Incarnate Word, 20
Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 20
Taylor Cruse, JR, Ohio State, 20
(6 more tied for 8th with 20)
RBI
1. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 100
2. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 76
3. Tyrina Jones, SR, Duke, 72
4. Kylie Doherty, JR, Boston U, 70
Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 70
Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 70
7. Hannah Di Genova, SR, Nevada, 69
Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 69
9. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 67
10. Bri Alejandre, FR, UCLA, 65
Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, 65
Stolen Bases
1. Kirnan Bailey, JR, Dayton, 38
2. Avery Dinges, JR, Mount St. Mary's, 37
Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 37
4. Bronwyn Conroy, FR, College of Charleston, 34
5. Ka'Liyah Gipson, JR, Jackson State, 31
6. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, 30
Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 30
Matt Severns, JR, California Baptist, 30
9. Hallie Langford, SR, North Florida, 29
Sydney McCray, SR, Grand Canyon, 29
Neleh Nogay, SR, Fordham, 29
Runs
1. Rylee Slimp, SO, UCLA, 78
2. Aminah Vega, SR, Duke, 75
3. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 72
4. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 68
5. Victoria Altamirano, SR, Incarnate Word, 66
Belle Hummel, SR, Ohio, 66
Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 66
8. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 65
9. Mia Williams, JR, Texas Tech, 63
10. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 62
Pitching
ERA
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, .73
2. Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, .82
3. Sage Mardjetko, JR, Tennessee, 1.06
4. Cera Blanchard, SR, Southeastern Louisiana, 1.14
5. Natalie Fritz, FR, Grand Canyon, 1.33
6. Jordyn Frahm, SR, Nebraska, 1.36
7. Hallie Burns, SO, Southeastern Louisiana, 1.36
8. NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, 1.40
9. Karlyn Pickens, SR, Tennessee, 1.42
10. Bree Carrico, SO, Virginia Tech, 1.44
Wins
1. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 26
2. Taylor Tinsley, SR, UCLA, 23
Lyndsey Grein, SR, Oregon, 23
Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 23
5. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 22
Morgan Reimer, SO, Washington, 22
7. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 21
8. Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma State, 20
Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 20
10. Audrey Lowry, SO, Oklahoma, 19
Erica Houge, SO, Western Kentucky, 19
Strikeouts
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 304
2. Izzy Kemp, SR, Dayton, 233
3. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 226
4. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 202
5. Kenzie Brown, SR, Arizona State, 200
6. Fiath Aragon, JR, New Mexico State, 197
7. Alyssa Faircloth, JR, Mississippi State, 195
8. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 191
9. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 189
10. Lyndsey Grein, SR, Oregon, 177
Innings Pitched
1. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 195.0
2. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 189.1
3. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 185.2
4. Courtney Kols, FR, Drexel, 180.1
5. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 175.2
6. Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma State, 172.2
7. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 164.0
8. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 163.0
9. Ryley Harrison, JR, South Alabama, 161.0
10. Maggie Chapin, SR, Longwood, 158.0
Shutouts
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 11
Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 11
3. Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, 8
Brooklyn Shroyer, JR, UNC Greensboro, 8
5. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 6
Maddie Drerup, SR, USC Upstate, 6
Jordyn Frahm, SR, Nebraska, 6
Cameron Ponich, JR, North Florida, 6
9. NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, 5
Emma Falen, SR, Hofstra, 5
(14 more tied for 9th with 5)
Fielding
Assists
1. Danitza Hernandez, SR, Miami (OH), 136
2. Irianis Garcia, SO, Stetson, 133
3. Avery Weisbrook, JR, Long Beach State, 131
4. Deana Cunningham, SR, Memphis, 128
5. Brie Normandin, JR, Coastal Carolina, 125
Delanie Thames, JR, Georgia Southern, 125
7. Kathy Garcia-Soto, SR, South Florida, 124
8. Lyla Gonzalez, FR, UNLV, 120
Paige Simpson, SR, Marshall, 120
10. Cameron Kaufman, JR, Bowling Green, 119
Caught Stealing By
1. Isabella Smithson, SO, Buffalo, 19
2. Maggie Klug, SR, Lafayette, 18
3. Gracie Alejo, SO, East Texas A&M, 16
Macie Bergmann, SO, Drexel, 16
5. Brooke Bennett, SO, Longwood, 15
Beth Damon, SO, Central Florida, 15
7. Zoey Stewart, SR, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 14
Makenzie Wright, JR, Lamar University, 14
9. Kaylee Clarkson, JR, Long Island, 13
(5 more tied for 9th with 13)
For the full list of NCAA stat leaders and categories, click here.
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Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew