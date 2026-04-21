Texas Tech Softball All-American Steps Away from Team
Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco revealed some concerning information on Tuesday.
All-American utility player Lagi Quiroga has stepped away from the team and will be away from competition for the time being to focus on personal priorities.
The news was posted on social media by Texas Tech beat writer Nathan Giese of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Quiroga has not appeared in a game for the Red Raiders since March 27 against Iowa State.
Quiroga is expected to return at some point during the 2026 season.
Quiroga was a 2024 Softball America All-American, NFCA All-Region First Team honoree, and Pac-12 All-Freshman selection in her rookie campaign at California. Before transferring to Texas Tech ahead of the 2026 season, she garnered 2025 NFCA All-West Region Second Team recognition.
This year, the Los Angeles native has played in 30 games, 29 of which she started, accumulating a slash line of .387/.518/.968. She's blasted 11 home runs, three doubles and collected 31 RBIs. With 19 walks, 27 runs scored, and three stolen bases, Quiroga has added depth to the Red Raiders' offense and defensive lineup all season.
Texas Tech is slated to take on UTEP in a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 22, followed by a three-game Big 12 series matchup against Arizona State from April 24-26.
More to come...
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Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew