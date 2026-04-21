Texas Tech Softball All-American Steps Away from Team

Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco revealed some concerning information on Tuesday.

All-American utility player Lagi Quiroga has stepped away from the team and will be away from competition for the time being to focus on personal priorities.

The news was posted on social media by Texas Tech beat writer Nathan Giese of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Quiroga has not appeared in a game for the Red Raiders since March 27 against Iowa State.

Quiroga is expected to return at some point during the 2026 season.

Texas Tech softball coach Gerry Glasco has announced that Lagi Quiroga has temporarily stepped away from competition to take care of personal matters.

They expect her to be back with the team this season still. pic.twitter.com/gxuOlXorWL — Nathan Giese (@NathanGiese) April 21, 2026

Quiroga was a 2024 Softball America All-American, NFCA All-Region First Team honoree, and Pac-12 All-Freshman selection in her rookie campaign at California. Before transferring to Texas Tech ahead of the 2026 season, she garnered 2025 NFCA All-West Region Second Team recognition.

This year, the Los Angeles native has played in 30 games, 29 of which she started, accumulating a slash line of .387/.518/.968. She's blasted 11 home runs, three doubles and collected 31 RBIs. With 19 walks, 27 runs scored, and three stolen bases, Quiroga has added depth to the Red Raiders' offense and defensive lineup all season.

Texas Tech is slated to take on UTEP in a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 22, followed by a three-game Big 12 series matchup against Arizona State from April 24-26.

More to come...