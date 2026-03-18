NCAA Softball Statistical Leaders After Week 5
Here are the statistical leaders through games March 16, 2026.
Batting
Batting Average
1. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .598
2. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, .588
Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .588
4. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .574
5. Kally Meredith, JR, Florida International, .563
6. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .541
7. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .530
8. Makena Alexander, JR, Butler, .525
9. Sereniti Trice, SO, Arizona, .523
10. Kai Minor, FR, Oklahoma, .519
On-Base Percentage
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .723
2. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .635
3. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, .634
4. Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, .632
5. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .624
6. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .619
7. Makena Alexander, JR, Butler, .618
8. Lauren Holt, SR, Cornell, .614
9. Aiyana Coleman, SR, Texas State, .612
Mya Perez, JR, Texas A&M, .612
Slugging Percentage
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 1.623
2. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 1.426
3. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 1.325
4. Kendal Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 1.159
5. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 1.143
6. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, 1.137
7. Courtney Poulich, SR, Robert Morris, 1.093
8. Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, 1.089
9. Mya Perez, JR, Texas A&M, 1.080
10. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 1.065
Hits
1. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, 55
2. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 50
3. Kally Meredith, JR, Florida International, 49
4. Reese Collier, SO, Gardner-Webb, 48
Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 48
Avery Francis, SR, Loyola Marymount, 48
7. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, 47
Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 47
Aly VanBrandt, JR, Indiana, 47
10. Macee Eaton, JR, Virginia, 46
Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, 46
Home Runs
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 21
Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 21
3. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA
4. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 17
5. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 16
6. Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 15
7. Gabbie Garcia, SO, Oklahoma, 14
Ella Parker, JR, Oklahoma, 14
Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 14
10. Nicole Edmiaston, JR, Stetson, 13
Makayla McClain, SR, App State, 13
RBI
1. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 60
2. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 54
3. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 49
Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 49
5. Nicole Edmiaston, JR, Stetson, 46
Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, 46
7. Gabbie Garcia, SO, Oklahoma, 45
8. Reese Collier, SO, Gardner-Webb, 43
Ella Parker, JR, Oklahoma, 43
Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 43
Stolen Bases
1. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 26
2. Bronwyn Conroy, FR, College of Charleston, 23
3. Leah Clark, JR, Florida International, 21
Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 21
Matt Severns, JR, California Baptist, 21
6. Alyssa Dethlefson, SO, UC Davis, 20
Aaralyn Nogay, JR, Kent State, 20
Claire Sisco, SR, Nicholls, 20
9. Cairah Curran, JR, Santa Clara, 19
Avery Francis, SR, Loyola Marymount, 19
Madison Vrastil, SO, Valparaiso, 19
Runs
1. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 49
2. Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, 45
Rylee Slimp, SO, UCLA, 45
Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 45
5. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 44
Kayden Henry, JR, Texas, 44
7. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 42
8. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 41
Makyla McClain, SR, App State, 41
Regan Shockey, JR, Arizona, 41
Aly VanBrandt, JR, Indiana, 41
Pitching
ERA
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, .42
2. Karlyn Pickens, SR, Tennessee, .65
3. Leila Ammon, SO, Mississippi State, .72
4. Sage Mardjetko, JR, Tennessee, .83
5. Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, .95
6. Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, .99
7. Hannah Camenzind, SR, Nebraska, 1.00
8. Haley Crawford, JR, Southeastern Louisiana, 1.06
9. Shelbee Jones, JR, Utah, 1.14
10. Jocelyn Briski, JR, Alabama, 1.20
Wins
1. Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 16
2. Taylor Tinsley, SR, UCLA, 14
3. Audrey Lowry, SO, Oklahoma, 13
Morgan Reimer, SO, Washington, 13
Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 13
6. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 12
Jalen Adams, SR, Arizona, 12
Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 12
Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 12
Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 12
Strikeouts
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 178
2. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 141
3. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 126
4. Alyssa Faircloth, JR, Mississippi State, 123
5. Faith Aragon, JR, New Mexico State, 116
6. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 112
7. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 111
8. Maggie Chapin, SR, Longwood, 107
Alexis Jensen, FR, Nebraska, 107
10. Izzy Kemp, SR, Dayton, 104
Innings Pitched
1. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 109.2
2. Kasey Richard, SR, Boston U, 109.0
3. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 103.1
4. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 102.1
5. Trisha McCleskey, JR, Cal State Fullerton, 100.2
6. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 96.1
7. Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma State, 95.2
8. Maggie Chapin, SR, Longwood, 94.2
9. Jasmine Whorley, SO, Illinois Chicago, 93.1
10. Faith Aragon, JR, New Mexico State, 92.0
Shutouts
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 7
2. Cameron Ponich, JR, North Florida, 6
Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 6
Brooklyn Shroyer, JR, UNC Greensboro, 6
5. NiJaree Canaday, SR, Texas Tech, 5
Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, 5
7. Kenna Bommarito, SO, Oakland, 4
Crimson Bryant, SO, Stephen F. Austin, 4
Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 4
Lauryn Carranco, SR, Fresno State, 4
Hailey Maestretti, SO, Utah, 4
(5 more tied for 7th with 4)
Fielding
Assists
1. Avery Weisbrook, JR, Long Beach State, 93
2. Irianis Garcia, SO, Stetson, 88
3. Paige Simpson, SR, Marshall, 85
4. Cameraon Kaufman, JR, Bowling Green, 82
Brie Normandin, JR, Coastal Carolina, 82
6. Trinity Brandon, SR, Central Arkansas, 74
Aubrey Evans, SR, Central Florida, 74
8. Peyton Bryden, JR, Winthrop, 73
Nealy McManus, JR, Southern Mississippi, 73
10. Amari Brown, SR, Florida A&M, 72
Delaney Keith, SR, Coastal Carolina, 72
Lily Livingston, FR, NC State, 72
Katie Murphy, SO, Western Kentucky, 72
Delanie Thames, JR, Georgia Southern, JR, 72
Caught Stealing By
1. Macie Bergmann, SO, Drexel, 12
2. Maya Venegas, SO, Cal Poly, 11
3. Gracie Alejo, SO, East Texas A&M, 10
Brenna Sherman, JR, Lipscomb, 10
Lily West, SR, Creighton, 10
Madelyn Wilson, SR, DePaul, 10
7. Madison Ford, JR, Campbell, 9
Macie Howes, SR, Kennesaw State, 9
Abbi Perkins, SR, Alabama Birmingham, 9
Sierra Persinger, SO, UNC Wilmington, 9
Zoey Stewart, SR, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 9
For the full list of NCAA stat leaders and categories, click here.
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Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew