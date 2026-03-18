NCAA Softball Statistical Leaders After Week 5

Here are the statistical leaders through games March 16, 2026.

Batting

Batting Average

1. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .598

2. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, .588

Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .588

4. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .574

5. Kally Meredith, JR, Florida International, .563

6. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .541

7. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .530

8. Makena Alexander, JR, Butler, .525

9. Sereniti Trice, SO, Arizona, .523

10. Kai Minor, FR, Oklahoma, .519

On-Base Percentage

1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .723

2. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .635

3. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, .634

4. Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, .632

5. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .624

6. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .619

7. Makena Alexander, JR, Butler, .618

8. Lauren Holt, SR, Cornell, .614

9. Aiyana Coleman, SR, Texas State, .612

Mya Perez, JR, Texas A&M, .612

Slugging Percentage

1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 1.623

2. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 1.426

3. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 1.325

4. Kendal Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 1.159

5. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 1.143

6. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, 1.137

7. Courtney Poulich, SR, Robert Morris, 1.093

8. Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, 1.089

9. Mya Perez, JR, Texas A&M, 1.080

10. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 1.065

Hits

1. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, 55

2. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 50

3. Kally Meredith, JR, Florida International, 49

4. Reese Collier, SO, Gardner-Webb, 48

Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 48

Avery Francis, SR, Loyola Marymount, 48

7. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, 47

Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 47

Aly VanBrandt, JR, Indiana, 47

10. Macee Eaton, JR, Virginia, 46

Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, 46

Home Runs

1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 21

Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 21

3. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA

4. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 17

5. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 16

6. Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 15

7. Gabbie Garcia, SO, Oklahoma, 14

Ella Parker, JR, Oklahoma, 14

Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 14

10. Nicole Edmiaston, JR, Stetson, 13

Makayla McClain, SR, App State, 13

RBI

1. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 60

2. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 54

3. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 49

Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 49

5. Nicole Edmiaston, JR, Stetson, 46

Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, 46

7. Gabbie Garcia, SO, Oklahoma, 45

8. Reese Collier, SO, Gardner-Webb, 43

Ella Parker, JR, Oklahoma, 43

Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 43

Stolen Bases

1. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 26

2. Bronwyn Conroy, FR, College of Charleston, 23

3. Leah Clark, JR, Florida International, 21

Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 21

Matt Severns, JR, California Baptist, 21

6. Alyssa Dethlefson, SO, UC Davis, 20

Aaralyn Nogay, JR, Kent State, 20

Claire Sisco, SR, Nicholls, 20

9. Cairah Curran, JR, Santa Clara, 19

Avery Francis, SR, Loyola Marymount, 19

Madison Vrastil, SO, Valparaiso, 19

Runs

1. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 49

2. Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, 45

Rylee Slimp, SO, UCLA, 45

Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 45

5. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 44

Kayden Henry, JR, Texas, 44

7. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 42

8. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 41

Makyla McClain, SR, App State, 41

Regan Shockey, JR, Arizona, 41

Aly VanBrandt, JR, Indiana, 41

Pitching

ERA

1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, .42

2. Karlyn Pickens, SR, Tennessee, .65

3. Leila Ammon, SO, Mississippi State, .72

4. Sage Mardjetko, JR, Tennessee, .83

5. Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, .95

6. Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, .99

7. Hannah Camenzind, SR, Nebraska, 1.00

8. Haley Crawford, JR, Southeastern Louisiana, 1.06

9. Shelbee Jones, JR, Utah, 1.14

10. Jocelyn Briski, JR, Alabama, 1.20

Wins

1. Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 16

2. Taylor Tinsley, SR, UCLA, 14

3. Audrey Lowry, SO, Oklahoma, 13

Morgan Reimer, SO, Washington, 13

Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 13

6. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 12

Jalen Adams, SR, Arizona, 12

Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 12

Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 12

Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 12

Strikeouts

1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 178

2. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 141

3. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 126

4. Alyssa Faircloth, JR, Mississippi State, 123

5. Faith Aragon, JR, New Mexico State, 116

6. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 112

7. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 111

8. Maggie Chapin, SR, Longwood, 107

Alexis Jensen, FR, Nebraska, 107

10. Izzy Kemp, SR, Dayton, 104

Innings Pitched

1. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 109.2

2. Kasey Richard, SR, Boston U, 109.0

3. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 103.1

4. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 102.1

5. Trisha McCleskey, JR, Cal State Fullerton, 100.2

6. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 96.1

7. Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma State, 95.2

8. Maggie Chapin, SR, Longwood, 94.2

9. Jasmine Whorley, SO, Illinois Chicago, 93.1

10. Faith Aragon, JR, New Mexico State, 92.0

Shutouts

1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 7

2. Cameron Ponich, JR, North Florida, 6

Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 6

Brooklyn Shroyer, JR, UNC Greensboro, 6

5. NiJaree Canaday, SR, Texas Tech, 5

Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, 5

7. Kenna Bommarito, SO, Oakland, 4

Crimson Bryant, SO, Stephen F. Austin, 4

Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 4

Lauryn Carranco, SR, Fresno State, 4

Hailey Maestretti, SO, Utah, 4

(5 more tied for 7th with 4)

Fielding

Assists

1. Avery Weisbrook, JR, Long Beach State, 93

2. Irianis Garcia, SO, Stetson, 88

3. Paige Simpson, SR, Marshall, 85

4. Cameraon Kaufman, JR, Bowling Green, 82

Brie Normandin, JR, Coastal Carolina, 82

6. Trinity Brandon, SR, Central Arkansas, 74

Aubrey Evans, SR, Central Florida, 74

8. Peyton Bryden, JR, Winthrop, 73

Nealy McManus, JR, Southern Mississippi, 73

10. Amari Brown, SR, Florida A&M, 72

Delaney Keith, SR, Coastal Carolina, 72

Lily Livingston, FR, NC State, 72

Katie Murphy, SO, Western Kentucky, 72

Delanie Thames, JR, Georgia Southern, JR, 72

Caught Stealing By

1. Macie Bergmann, SO, Drexel, 12

2. Maya Venegas, SO, Cal Poly, 11

3. Gracie Alejo, SO, East Texas A&M, 10

Brenna Sherman, JR, Lipscomb, 10

Lily West, SR, Creighton, 10

Madelyn Wilson, SR, DePaul, 10

7. Madison Ford, JR, Campbell, 9

Macie Howes, SR, Kennesaw State, 9

Abbi Perkins, SR, Alabama Birmingham, 9

Sierra Persinger, SO, UNC Wilmington, 9

Zoey Stewart, SR, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 9

For the full list of NCAA stat leaders and categories, click here.