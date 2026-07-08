Nebraska Softball Extends Rhonda Revelle, Adds Alumni to Coaching Staff

Following an incredible Women’s College World Series appearance for the first time since 2013, Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle has signed an extension through 2031.

This announcement comes nearly a year after Revelle’s original contract was extended to 2030. After taking the helm in 1993, Revelle has become the winningest coach in Nebraska athletics history. She led the Huskers to one of the best seasons in school history in 2026, posting a record 52 wins and winning the Big Ten Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

“As we said when we had the privilege of naming the field at Bowlin Stadium in her honor, Rhonda Revelle is Nebraska Softball,” Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said in the press release. “Rhonda is not only a great leader of our softball program, but she is a world-class individual who elevates our entire athletic department in many ways. The trajectory of our program is at an all-time high coming off a record-breaking season and we are excited for the years ahead under the leadership of Rhonda and her outstanding staff.”

Grateful for our staff—we are all N!!

Energy is high; tank is full. The joy and journey towards excellence with The Red Team is the purpose behind everything we do. https://t.co/zjUy3YHLa6 — Rhonda Revelle (@RhondaRevelle) July 8, 2026

Revelle’s Coaching Accolades

Winningest Coach in Nebraska Athletic History (male or female)

Winningest Coach in Nebraska Softball History

National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2010)

Five-Time NFCA Midwest Region Staff of the Year (1998, 2002, 2013, 2014 and 2022)

Four trips to the WCWS (1998, 2002, 2013, and 2026)

In addition, Revelle has made changes and additions to her coaching staff, as she plans to increase her focus on Nebraska pitchers. Diane Miller has been elevated to associate head coach, while Mandie Nocita was promoted to assistant coach. Jordy Frahm and Olivia Ferrell will serve as assistant coaches, while Hannah Coor and Hannah Camenzind will serve as graduate assistants, and Lauren Camenzind as a graduate manager.

"I love Nebraska and am grateful to Troy and our administration for entrusting me to continue to lead the Red Team,” Revelle said in the press release. “I am passionate and energetic to continue our quest for excellence. We are blessed to have assembled the staff we have. They are talented, smart, hardworking and all in on Nebraska Softball. We are excited to get our team on the field and build something special together."

Frahm was announced as an assistant coach on June 5, immediately following the conclusion of her playing career. She significantly boosted Nebraska’s program after transferring from Oklahoma in 2023 and is hopeful to have the same effect from the dugout. With an ERA of 1.37 and 251 strikeouts in 2026, Frahm was awarded the NFCA and USA Softball Player of the Year honors and was named the Honda Award Winner.

In addition to Frahm, Coor and the Camenzind twins were vital parts of Nebraska’s run in the WCWS, as the three were starters all season long.

The Huskers ended the historic year by placing fifth at the WCWS after a devastating 3-1 loss to the eventual national champions, the Texas Longhorns.