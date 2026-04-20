Exclusive: What’s Next for Nebraska’s Jordy Frahm?

The future of professional softball will be without one of the current best in the collegiate game.

As the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) has been handing out Golden Tickets to collegiate athletes over the last month, many have been anticipating one for Nebraska’s Jordy Frahm’s moment.

Multiple sources from within the state of Nebraska and professional softball communities confirmed the decision with Softball On SI on Monday that Frahm has opted out of playing professionally for at least this year and is choosing to stay focused on Nebraska.

Frahm has made no personal comments on the matter, and the university will not be providing a statement at this time. She is, though, still listed among the 36 players named to the USA Softball National Team Player Pool.

The Huskers are now ranked No.1 for the first time this season by Softball America after sweeping Minnesota.

Frahm has made an undeniable difference not just in the collegiate landscape but in the game of softball as a whole. After winning a national championship as a freshman and sophomore with Oklahoma, she transferred to Nebraska, and though she battled an injury her junior year, she bounced back to make program history.

Frahm’s Collegiate Resume

Three-time NFCA First Team All-American (2022, 2023, 2025)

NFCA DI Player of the Year (2025)

Honda Award for Softball Finalist (2025)

Two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist (2022, 2023)

USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist (2025)

2025 Big Ten Player of the Year

2025 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year

First-Team All-Big Ten (2025)

Two-time All-Big 12 First Team (2022, 2023)

2023 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year

2023 Most Outstanding Player (WCWS)

2023 All-Tournament Team (WCWS)

2022 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year

The righty put up one of the best seasons in Nebraska's program history in 2025. As a redshirt-junior led the Huskers to a 43-15 record and the first Super Regionals appearance in more than a decade.

In her first full season with the team, she became the first player in program history to record 15 doubles and 15 home runs in the same season, and just the fifth DI player all-time to record 20 wins and 20 home runs in a season. When not pitching, she saw 13 appearances at first base, three as a designated player, three in center field, and two in left.

At the plate, she set numerous program records, including single-season home runs with 23, total bases with 167, runs scored with 72, extra base hits with 41, batting average at .462, and slugging percentage at .988.

In 2026, she’s paired up with freshman two-way phenom Alexis Jensen and is leading the Huskers to new heights. Currently seventh in the NCAA with an ERA of 1.40, she has 157 strikeouts, plus a batting average of .440. She currently owns Nebraska’s single-season saves record with nine so far this year.

Jordy Frahm sets @HuskerSoftball’s single-season saves record as Nebraska takes the series opener over UCLA 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kcn8xqj9gV — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) March 28, 2026

No matter what the softball future holds for Frahm, the game, or Oklahoma and Nebraska, the fans will never forget her impact.