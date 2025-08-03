Nebraska Softball’s Jordy Bahl Ties the Knot with Former Husker Baseball’s Trey Frahm
Nebraska softball star Jordy Bahl walked down the aisle in a beautiful farm wedding with former Husker baseball pitcher Trey Frahm waiting for her at the end.
The wedding nuptials happened on Saturday in front of friends and family, with several other Huskers in attendance.
Jordy posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday morning and has already changed her name to Jordyn Frahm in her bio. It is unknown whether or not she will use Frahm or Bahl during her senior season with the Huskers in 2026.
The bridal party included first baseman Bella Bacon, outfielder Hannah Coor, former Husker pitcher Kaylin Kinney, and former infielder Abbey Newlun.
"What a BEAUTIFUL day and what a BEAUTIFUL bride you are!! Love you so much, Mrs. Frahm," Coor commented on the photo.
"So easy to celebrate you two," added shortstop Ava Kuszak.
Several of Bahl's teammates from Oklahoma also chimed in with their best wishes.
"CONGRATS BEAUTIFUL," said former Sooner Alyssa Brito.
"The most beautiful bride," added former OU catcher Kinzie Hansen. "Congratulations Mrs. Frahm!!"
Bahl is coming off a historic season with Nebraska, where she was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's Player of the Year. The unanimous Joan Joyce Utility/Pitcher First-Team NFCA All-American led the Huskers to a Super Regional against Tennessee as an unseeded team. Nebraska fell in three games, falling one win shy of reaching the Women's College World Series.
The right-hander also became the first player to be named Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year. She had one of the best seasons Nebraska has ever seen from a two-way player, becoming the first Husker in program history to record 15 doubles and 15 home runs in the same season and just the fifth Division I player all-time to register 20 wins and 20 home runs in a season.
During the season, Bahl earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors five times, the Big Ten Player of the Week once, and the NFCA National Player of the Week twice.
Statistically, the Papillion native set individual program records, including single-season home runs with 23, total bases with 167, runs scored with 72, extra base hits with 41, batting average at .462, and slugging percentage at .988.
Frahm's baseball career ended after the 2024 season.
After spending the first couple of seasons at Southern Nevada, the Elkhorn native redshirted in 2023 and made five relief appearances in 2024.
Frahm compiled a 10.12 ERA and two strikeouts in 2.2 innings and didn’t allow a run over the last three outings.
