New Rules Approved for Division I Softball Including Safety Bag and Defining Obstruction

Allison Smith

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel (PROP) committee adopted big changes for the 2025-2026 Division I season including the safety bag and clarifying obstruction.
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel (PROP) recently approved the double first base bag along with several other key changes, for the 2025-2026 Division I softball season.

Schools will now be required to have this safety feature moving forward in intercollegiate play.

Furthermore, the PROP committee also approved the implementation of the rule for Divisions II and III, but the lower divisions have until the 2026-2027 to plan logistically for the change.

The rule change comes after several intense collisions have happened as runners and first basemen have both attempted to make plays. Most notably, a collision between the Kentucky Wildcats softball program and Alabama softball went viral in 2022.

"There has got to be a safety base at first base in college softball, there are way too many season ending injuries, there could have been two today. It is absolutely ridiculous that NCAA softball can't mandate a safety base. It's in the Olympics, it's in HS ball everywhere. It's a $300 safety investment for student-athletes" - Patrick Murphy, Alabama HC What do you all think? Should the NCAA institute a safety base at first? #SYfamily

The rule change was not made for player safety alone, but also to help umpires make correct calls about interference.

Other Instrumental Rule Changes

Video Review

In addition to the safety bag, the NCAA PROP committee has approved the retention of a video review challenge if the call on the field is overturned. Furthermore, if the game goes into extra innings, all remaining challenges carry over.

Protest Games

Moving forward all protest in game must be resolved during the contest. The new rule will not allow games to be played "under protest" as they had been in the past when the NCAA had to give the final decision.

For example, the 2025 World Series saw the first instance of Appendix G as Tennessee protested a home run from Megan Grant during their matchup with UCLA.

In-Game Video Board Reviews

Similar to other sports such as football and basketball, the PROP committee also moved to have in-game reviews to be shown on the video board within stadiums at any speed.

Communication Devices

Another new rule for the 2025-2026 season is that hitters can wear a one-way communication device where communication from the dugout or coaches' box can be sent directly to the player.

Obstruction Call

As this postseason showed, there was a need to clarify the obstruction rule.

According to the PROP committee, "Obstruction occurs when a defensive player, neither in possession of the ball nor in the act of fielding a batted ball, impedes a batter's attempt to make contact with a pitch or impedes the progress of any runner who is legally running bases on a live ball. It can be intentional or unintentional."

Additionally, the committee explained that it is considered obstruction when a defensive player, while not possession of the ball, does one of the following:

  • Blocks any part of the leading edge of first, second or third base or home plate.
  • Otherwise blocks the runner from advancing or returning to a base.

Again, obstruction was a hot topic for the 2025 Women's College World Series as it was called or advocated to be called several times by coaches, fans, and some of the softball's greatest players on social media.

