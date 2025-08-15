New Rules Approved for Division I Softball Including Safety Bag and Defining Obstruction

"There has got to be a safety base at first base in college softball, there are way too many season ending injuries, there could have been two today. It is absolutely ridiculous that NCAA softball can't mandate a safety base. It's in the Olympics, it's in HS ball everywhere. It's a $300 safety investment for student-athletes" - Patrick Murphy, Alabama HC What do you all think? Should the NCAA institute a safety base at first? #SYfamily