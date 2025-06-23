NCAA Softball Rules Committee Proposes Several Rule Changes, Citing Obstruction and Need for Safety Bag
Upon the conclusion of the 2025 college softball season, the NCAA Softball Rules Committee got together at the headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, to propose multiple rule changes within the sport that would take effect in the 2025-2026 season.
Recommended changes include obstruction, a double first base, tweaks to video review challenges, and a modified illegally batted ball. Here’s a deep dive into everything the committee is proposing and hoping to get approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel when they meet on August 13.
Obstruction
Everyone’s favorite memory from the 2025 Women’s College World Series (WCWS) caused conversation among the committee. Especially in game one of the championship series between Texas and Texas Tech, when catcher Reese Atwood threw out the Red Raiders' baserunner Logan Hallerman at second by a mile, but the challenged call found that shortstop Leighann Goode obstructed.
But during the meeting, committee members got together to clarify what obstruction really means, citing “Obstruction occurs when a defensive player, neither in possession of the ball nor in the act of fielding a batted ball, impedes a batter's attempt to make contact with a pitch or impedes the progress of any runner who is legally running bases on a live ball. It can be intentional or unintentional.”
"By clarifying this rule, it allows our athletes to make softball plays," Tina Phillips, softball coach at Pittsburgh-Bradford and committee chair, said in the press release. "We wanted to avoid the scenarios where someone is safe due to a technicality."
Double First Base
Another hot topic of the 2025 college softball season involved the need for having a double first base, or what is often known as a “safety bag.” With too many close calls between runners and first basemen nearly colliding, this change is far overdue.
The press release cited “After a thorough discussion, committee members made the recommendation with the thought that it will better define a running lane between home plate and first base. This could help umpires make calls when deciding whether the offensive player interfered with a defensive player's ability to catch a throw.”
"The double first base is also used at youth and international levels of softball," Phillips said in the press release. "So the committee believes the adjustment for the players should be a smooth transition. The players are coming in familiar with this rule."
Video Review
With each team only getting two challenges per game, the committee is recommending that if a video review challenge is used and the call on the field is changed, that team would get to keep its challenge. All remaining challenges would carry over if the game goes into extra innings as well.
Modified Illegally Batted Ball
The committee proposed that if a hitter has one foot completely out of the batter’s box or steps on the plate while contacting a pitch, an immediate dead ball would be called. The batter would be ruled out, and all runners would return to the base they were occupying at the time of the pitch.