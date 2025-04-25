Softball On SI

NFCA Announces 2025 Division I Freshman of the Year Top 25

The NFCA has announced the Top 25 finalists for the 2025 Division I Freshman of the Year award, spotlighting the nation’s top first-year talent in college softball.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oklahoma's Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (2) runs home to score a run to rule Oklahoma State in the fifth inning a college Bedlam softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
Oklahoma's Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (2) runs home to score a run to rule Oklahoma State in the fifth inning a college Bedlam softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association revealed its 2025 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25 list on Friday afternoon.

Twenty-four universities and 10 conferences are represented. LSU was the lone program to have two players make the list.

The Southeastern Conference led the way with eight honorees, while the Big Ten Conference followed with five representatives. The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, Big South Conference, and Sun Belt Conference earned two plaudits apiece. One student-athlete achieved top-25 status from the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West Conference, Patriot League, and Western Athletic Conference. 

The list will be trimmed to the top 10 on May 8, and the three finalists will be announced on May 22. The winner will be revealed on May 27.

"The list of 25 was selected by the NFCA," according to a press release. "The top 10, top three and winner are voted by the NFCA Division I All-America Committee. To be eligible, student-athletes must be nominated by their member head coach and in their first year of NCAA Division I collegiate competition as a true freshman or redshirt freshman. Nominated student-athletes remain in consideration for Top-10 selection. "

Here is a glimpse at the 25 names announced by the NFCA:

AnnaLea Adams, Auburn

Ilove'a Brittingham, BYU

Morgan Brown, ULM,

Makenzie Butt, Boise State

Jada Cooper, GCU

Alexis DeBoer, Washington

Tori Edwards, LSU

Addisen Fisher, UCLA

Bella Foran, FAU

Jazzy Francik, FSU

Kelly Fricker, Lehigh

Miali Guachino, Ole Miss

Ella Harrison, Rutgers

Jayden Heavener, LSU

Maddie Johnson, Georgia Southern

Sophia Kardatzke, USC Upstate

Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech

Rylee McCoy, Oregon

Ella McDowell, Arkansas

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Oklahoma

Lauren Putz, Michigan

Dakota Redmon, Radford

Taylor Shumaker, Florida

Audrey Vandagriff, Alabama

Isabella Vega, UCF

