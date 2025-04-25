NFCA Announces 2025 Division I Freshman of the Year Top 25
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association revealed its 2025 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25 list on Friday afternoon.
Twenty-four universities and 10 conferences are represented. LSU was the lone program to have two players make the list.
The Southeastern Conference led the way with eight honorees, while the Big Ten Conference followed with five representatives. The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, Big South Conference, and Sun Belt Conference earned two plaudits apiece. One student-athlete achieved top-25 status from the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West Conference, Patriot League, and Western Athletic Conference.
The list will be trimmed to the top 10 on May 8, and the three finalists will be announced on May 22. The winner will be revealed on May 27.
"The list of 25 was selected by the NFCA," according to a press release. "The top 10, top three and winner are voted by the NFCA Division I All-America Committee. To be eligible, student-athletes must be nominated by their member head coach and in their first year of NCAA Division I collegiate competition as a true freshman or redshirt freshman. Nominated student-athletes remain in consideration for Top-10 selection. "
Here is a glimpse at the 25 names announced by the NFCA:
AnnaLea Adams, Auburn
Ilove'a Brittingham, BYU
Morgan Brown, ULM,
Makenzie Butt, Boise State
Jada Cooper, GCU
Alexis DeBoer, Washington
Tori Edwards, LSU
Addisen Fisher, UCLA
Bella Foran, FAU
Jazzy Francik, FSU
Kelly Fricker, Lehigh
Miali Guachino, Ole Miss
Ella Harrison, Rutgers
Jayden Heavener, LSU
Maddie Johnson, Georgia Southern
Sophia Kardatzke, USC Upstate
Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech
Rylee McCoy, Oregon
Ella McDowell, Arkansas
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Oklahoma
Lauren Putz, Michigan
Dakota Redmon, Radford
Taylor Shumaker, Florida
Audrey Vandagriff, Alabama
Isabella Vega, UCF