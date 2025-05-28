NFCA Announces 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Winners
With the WCWS starting Thursday, many postseason awards are being announced, and on Wednesday, the NFCA named its 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Winners.
A pair of Florida players have received the honor. Joscelyn Erickson (catcher) and Kendra Falby (center field) were both named to the list for the second year in a row. They become just the second and third players to repeat as winners.
Falby is perfect for the year with a 1.000 fielding percentage. She has 205 putouts and also leads the team offensively. Falby has a batting average of .433 and with 90 hits. She also has 71 runs and 34 RBIs. Erickson has a .997 fielding percentage with 209 putouts and 16 assists.
Arizona's Devin Netz takes home the award at pitcher. The Big-12 player of the year split time in the circle and at first base. She finished the year with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and had 178 putouts and 31 assists. Netz is the third straight Wildcat to receive the honor.
Ariana Rodi (first base) has a stellar season for South Carolina. In her 55 games, she had a .995 fielding percentage with 369 putouts. Also, an NFCA All-Region Second Team nomination, she set program records with 49 walks and 17 home runs. Rodi also added 55 RBI and a .718 slugging percentage, both of which are third all-time in a single season
Oklahoma's Ailana Agbayni (second base) has been huge in the Sooner's success this season. She has 100 assists and 69 putouts on just one error. The SEC All-Defensive Team selection also gets it done at the plate. Agabayni is currently hitting .336 with 36 runs, eight doubles, 35 RBIs, and four home runs.
Tallen Edwards is the winner at third base. Edwards put up impressive numbers at Oklahoma State. She totaled 112 assists and 33 putouts with only four errors. Also an All-Big 12 defensive team member, Edwards helped the Cowgirls to a top 15 ranking nationally in both defensive runs saved and defensive wins above replacement. She becomes the first player in OSU history to win the award.
Texas A&M's Koko Wooley was named the best shortstop. Despite the Aggies failing to make it out of regionals as the No.1 Seed, Wooley had an impressive year. She is the first player in program history to win the award. Wooley had a .968 fielding percentage with 66 putouts and 85 assists.
Elena Heng (left field) had a great year for Louisiana Tech. She led the team defensively with a 1.00 fielding percentage and 107 putouts on 114 chances and added seven assists. Heng is the first player in school history to win the award.
Rounding out the list is Liberty's Rachel Roupe in right field. The Flames just wrapped up a historic season falling to Oregon in the Eugene Super Regionals after knocking out No. 1 Texas A&M in regionalsl. Roupe had a very impressive year for Liberty. She had 74 put outs with four assists and just one error. Roupe become the first player to win the award for the Flames.