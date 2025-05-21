Florida's Kendra Falby Named Defender of the Year by Softball America
Kendra Falby has been making highlight-worthy plays all season long. On Monday, she got another addition to the reel as she was named Defender of the Year by Softball America.
Falby has been stellar on both sides of the ball. Defensively, she is perfect and has yet to make an error all season. She has been a standout offensively too, hitting .437. Falby has added 69 runs on 86 hits with a .528 slugging percentage.
Falby has not only caught the attention of Softball America but has been featured on Sports Center for her defensive efforts.
She also was named a top-ten finalist for USA Softball's player of the year.
Falby joins fellow Florida teammate Taylor Shumaker as the two Gators recognized by Softball America. Shumkaer was named Freshman of the Year and Second-Team All-American.
Florida will host Georgia in the Gainesville Super Regional. Game 1 will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. ET and can been seen on ESPN2 while Game 2 will be Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.
