No. 10 Oregon Softball's Series Win Over No. 7 UCLA Shakes Up Big Ten Standings
The No. 10 Oregon Ducks have grabbed hold of the Big Ten with just two weeks remaining in conference play.
After taking two of three games from the No. 7 UCLA Bruins, the Ducks are heading toward a regular-season title in their Big Ten debut season.
The Ducks completed the series win with a 9-0 run-rule victory on Sunday. It was a nice bounce-back after being on the wrong side of a run-rule in Game 2.
Oregon won the series opener on Friday night, 3-1.
“In order to be the best, you have to beat the best,” said Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi, who was 4-13 against UCLA entering the weekend. “UCLA, they’re a storied program, so to have the opportunity to play them over and over and over and figure out ways to beat them, that’s what it’s all about.
“This series right here is why I coach, why these guys train, it’s for having series like this. Regardless of what side you’re on of it, it’s about being able to be in these moments and treat it normal and not make it too big.”
Lynsey Grein pitched five shutout innings, Kaylynn Jones hit a three-run home run, eight players scored or drove in at least one run, and the Ducks secured the first run-rule win over the Bruins since the 2015 season.
Grein was dominant against the Bruins, pitching 11.1 shutout innings with 13 strikeouts, allowing eight hits and four walks, and came away with two wins in three appearances.
For the first time in her career, Grein started all three games of the series.
“I’d do anything for this team,” Grein said. “If I put my mind to it, for these people, I can do anything. I put my faith in God, I put my faith in coach. Put my faith in my people, and they’re going to help me make it happen. There’s no trial here; we dive right in. I think that’s what you saw today, we dove right in and got it done.”
Oregon has a three-game series against Indiana, a game against Notre Dame and then wraps up its season at home with Michigan State.