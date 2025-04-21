Mississippi State Star Exits OU Softball Matchup Early with Apparent Injury
The Mississippi State Bulldogs potentially suffered a major loss Sunday afternoon against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Not only did the Bulldogs lose the game, but star pitcher Raelin Chaffin also exited early with an apparent injury to her pitching shoulder.
Chaffin entered the contest in the fifth inning and grabbed her shoulder after throwing a change-up to Tia Milloy. The MSU training staff, infielders and head coach Samantha Ricketts immediately met in the circle to check on the pitcher, who insisted she was ok and could keep going.
Chaffin threw a couple of warm-up pitchers and convinced everyone to leave her in the game.
The right-handed went on to strike MIlloy out and got Hannah Coor to ground out to end the inning.
However, when Chaffin returned for the sixth inning, her discomfort became more apparent. Disaster struck when Nelly McEnroe-Marinas tapped a grounder back to Chaffin, who threw to first base to get the out but immediately dropped to a knee and grabbed her shoulder in pain.
Chaffin exited the game and was replaced by Delaney Everett, who actually started the contest for Mississippi State.
Oklahoma went on to win the game 6-5.
Chaffin's day ended after just 1.1 innings and 24 pitches. She only allowed one hit and struck out two.