Pitt Softball Clinches Historic Series Victory Against No. 11 Virginia Tech
Forget about the fact that the Pitt Panthers dropped the first game of Friday's doubleheader against No. 11 Virginia Tech by a score of 21-0, because what happened in the second game was historic.
The 6-3 win marked the first-ever series win over a ranked opponent in program history for the Panthers.
Pitt starter Kyra Pittman went head-to-head against one of the nation's best pitchers in Emma Lemley, retiring 14 of the first 16 batters she faced. Through the first five innings, Pittman only allowed two hits without issuing a walk.
The offense picked up where it left off against Lemley on Thursday.
Kylie Griggs and Tieley Vaughn drew back-to-back walks to set up a Kaitlyn Brannstrom two-run single, giving the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Griggs was a huge factor throughout the entire series, batting .667 (6-for-9) with two doubles and three walks.
The Hokies grabbed the lead in the top of the sixth, scoring three runs via a three-run home run off the bat of Michelle Chatfield.
However, the 3-2 lead didn't last long.
Pitt exploded for four runs in the home half of the inning with KK Esparza putting an exclamation point on things with a solo homer to center field for a 5-3 lead. Vaughn drove in the final run of the night with a double to left.
It was quite the day for the Panthers, who saw the Hokies hit 11 home runs during Game 1, but they didn't let the drubbing faze them. They handed VT its first series loss of the season and dropped them to second in the ACC standings with a 15-3 conference record.