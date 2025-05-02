Unlikely Heroes Lift Mizzou Softball to Upset Win Over Georgia
Before Mya Dodge transferred to Missouri, she was a superstar at Northern Iowa, winning the Missouri Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year (2022) and Player of the Year (2023) in consecutive seasons.
Her role with the Tigers has been very different.
Over her two seasons in Columbia, Dodge has turned into a role player. Starting in only 10 games and appearing 30 as a senior.
But, on Thursday night she returned to her home run-hitting roots lifting the Tigers to a much needed 4-2 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Dodge entered the game to pinch hit for Kayley Langer. Dodge launched a two-run shot, giving Mizzou a 3-2 lead. Abbie Wilhelm followed with a home run of her own, although hers had a little extra meaning behind it.
Not only did Wilhelm hit her first career home run, but it was her first career hit. The freshman had only appeared in 10 games before Thursday and had only eight at-bats.
Marissa McCann got the win in the circle, allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out seven. Taylor Pannell earned second save of the season, striking out two in a scoreless seventh.
Georgia's Lilli Backes fell to 13-8. She gave up four runs (three earned), on three hits and four walks, and struck out seven in six innings.
For Mizzou to keep its NCAA Tournament dream alive, it needs to win six more games this season. The Tigers only have two remaining in the regular season. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. CT.