Northwestern Softball Reportedly Eyeing Reunion With Former Star for Assistant Coaching Role

Northwestern softball is eyeing one of the most accomplished players in program history, according to a report from an NU alumna.

According to former Northwestern pitcher Sydney Supple, who is now a color analyst for ESPN+, Big Ten and the ACC Network, the Wildcats are targeting former standout catcher Jordyn Rudd-Lee to join the program as an assistant coach.

BREAKING: Northwestern is targeting Jordyn Rudd-Lee to come home to Evanston and join the coaching staff.



A four-time All-Big Ten honoree, Rudd-Lee played in every game of her collegiate career at Northwestern (2019-2023), including being a Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner.… pic.twitter.com/hOwUE3WIby — Sydney Supple (@Sydney_Supple) July 13, 2026

The move has not been confirmed publicly.

Rudd-Lee left a lasting legacy during her five seasons at Northwestern, starting in 2019. She earned All-Big Ten honors four times and started in every game of her collegiate career.

Her defensive excellence as a catcher was recognized nationally when she won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2022, as well as being selected as Softball America's 2022 National Defensive Player of the Year.

She helped lead Northwestern to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and was a key piece of several championship-caliber teams.

After five seasons, Rudd-Lee finished with a .332 career batting average, 247 hits and over 200 RBIs.

"Thank you Northwestern for being my home," Rudd-Lee wrote in a farewell Instagram post. "I cannot describe how much of an honor it has been to wear Northwestern across my chest these last five years. I never thought the day would come that I’d have to hang up my Northwestern uniform for the last time, but I can leave knowing I accomplished all my dreams and I left it all out on the field."

Since graduating, Rudd-Lee spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Purdue, where she helped guide the Boilermakers to a 34-20 record while setting 11 program records. The staff's emphasis on player development was a key part of the team's climbing success.

One of Rudd-Lee's most notable successes came in working with infielder Moriah Polar. Under her guidance, Polar led the nation in both batting average and hits during the 2026 season, earning NFCA All-America honors while emerging as one of the country's premier hitters.

While building her coaching resume, Rudd-Lee has also continued competing at the professional level in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. Competing against many of the world's top softball players has allowed her to stay connected to the modern professional game while bringing current playing experience to the dugout.

The former Northwestern standout was placed in the reserve pool on May 20, 2026, with the Texas Volts before being reserved by the Carolina Blaze on June 24.

For Northwestern, the move of bringing back an old star who understands the program's expectations could foster a culture of excellence. Alumni returning to coach often provide a unique connection, potentially boosting the program to one of the Big Ten's perennial contenders.

Her success at Northwestern, continued growth at Purdue and experience in the AUSL would make her a valuable addition as the Wildcats look to return to the Women's College World Series.