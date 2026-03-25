Oklahoma Softball Jumps Into RPI Top 10, Tennessee Remains No. 1

The NCAA has released its third week of Rating Percentage Index (RPI) for Division I softball.

RPI is a formulaic ranking system used by the selection committee to evaluate teams' resumes for tournament seeding, with a primary emphasis on teams’ Strength of Schedule. It consists of three weighted components: 25 percent team winning percentage, 50 percent opponents' winning percentage, and 25 percent opponents' opponents' winning percentage.

With conference play heating up, there have been some switch-ups to the rankings. Here’s a look at the Top 10 teams, their Strength of Schedule, and current overall record. To see the full list, visit the NCAA website.

Top 10 Softball RPI Rankings

Tennessee (29-3)- SOS: 3 (Previous Rank: 1) Texas (28-1)- SOS: 19 (Previous Rank: 4) Nebraska (24-5)- SOS: 2 (Previous Rank: 3) Florida (31-2)- SOS: 15 (Previous Rank: 5) Alabama (29-2)- SOS: 25 (Previous Rank: 2) Arkansas (28-4)- SOS: 11 (Previous Rank: 6) UCLA (28-3)- SOS: 30 (Previous Rank: 7) Texas Tech (30-2)- SOS: 45 (Previous Rank: 10) Oklahoma (32-2) - SOS: 64 (Previous Rank:12) Florida State (29-4) - SOS: 41 (Previous Rank: 8)

Oklahoma Sooners

With SEC play in full swing, the Sooners are slowly but surely climbing the RPI rankings. Their Strength of Schedule held them back at the beginning of the season, but series wins against conference foes Auburn and Ole Miss, and a duel against LSU beginning on Friday, will greatly boost them.

The offense has homered in 33 of its 34 games, with freshman Kendall Wells ripping 25, leaving her five shy of tying the NCAA freshman record.

Despite losing the series to Florida last weekend and dropping out of the No.1 spot in all four major polls, the Lady Vols remain in charge of the RPI rankings. Their Strength of Schedule went up from four to three, and they will face SEC rivals Ole Miss and South Carolina the next two weekends.

Rising star Erin Nuwer threw her third career no-hitter and her second of the season against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night. She earned her 12th win of the year after striking out three batters across six innings. The Lady Vols won 8-0 in the walk-off run-rule.

Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns rise significantly in the RPI Rankings as they are in the midst of a 26-game win streak and are 6-0 in conference play. Though off of an SEC bye week facing Baylor, they previously collected a sweep over South Carolina and Ole Miss to start March and will close the month out with a series against Texas A&M this weekend.

The Longhorns were unanimously named No. 1 in all four major polls, taking down Tennessee.