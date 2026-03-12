Tennessee Softball Achieves Program History with 25th Straight Win

The No.1 Tennessee Lady Vols reached program history on Thursday when they grabbed their 25th straight win, taking down Lipscomb 12-0 in five innings.

The 25-0 start is officially the program record for the best start to a season. The Lady Vols surpassed the previous 24-0 record set by the 2006 team, which was led by legend Monica Abbott.

Incredibly proud of this team. They truly focus on what matters (each other) and what they can control (their process in the present). It’s so fulfilling to watch them grow together! #Dominate https://t.co/ytFDt1sTLW — Karen Weekly (@KarenWeekly) March 12, 2026

The team made history on February 17, marking the first time that the program is No.1 in the nation across all four major polls (Softball America, NFCA, ESPN/USA Softball, and D1 Softball) simultaneously. Additionally, it was the first time Tennessee has been in the top spot in the NFCA poll since Feb. 11, 2014. The Lady Vols have since held the top spot.

Karen Weekly’s squad has been perfect on both sides of the ball this season. Outfielder Sophia Knight leads the team in average (.527), at-bats (74), hits (39), and stolen bases (11), while ranking second in runs scored (27) through 23 games this season. She ranks third in the SEC in average, second in stolen bases, and fifth in hits.

Infield transfer Makenzie Butt is hitting .366 with seven runs, four doubles, and is second on the team with five home runs. She’s also collected 19 RBIs and is slugging .829 with an OPS of 1.309.

Over the last 10 games, junior transfer Maddi Rutan is batting .381 with four runs, two doubles, and seven RBIs. For the season, she is hitting .269 with 13 runs, two home runs, and 12 RBIs.

As for the circle, the bullpen has been rocking without having to lean too much on senior ace Karlyn Pickens, even before she suffered a shoulder injury.

While Pickens is currently fourth in the NCAA in ERA at. 60, junior Sage Mardjetko (.83) and sophomore Erin Nuwer (.89) are neck-and-neck in eighth and ninth place. Nuwer tossed her second career no-hitter during the season opener, and Mardjetko logged her first career no-hitter against Southern Illinois.

just sage things 🌀 pic.twitter.com/jF2EGbdi4T — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) March 7, 2026

The only teams to test the Lady Vols thus far have been Belmont and ace Maya Johnson, when Tennessee was able to come out 1-0, and LSU when the game was tied 5-5 into the bottom of the seventh. Gabby Leach was able to work a full count and rip a walk-off homer to right field to secure the series sweep over the Tigers.

GABBY LEACH WALK OFF



📺 SECN

📲https://t.co/2pCziJ4wRG



lady vols 8, tigers 5

Tennessee now heads deeper into SEC action, as the team will face Mississippi State, Florida, and Ole Miss to close out March.

