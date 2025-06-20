OU Softball National Champion Joins McNeese Coaching Staff
Former Oklahoma National Champion pitcher Hope Trautwein-Valdespino is joining the McNeese Cowgirls as their new pitching coach, according to McNeese head softball coach James Landreneau.
Trautwein-Valdespino spent the last two seasons with Houston as an assisant coach and will transition to pitching coach and scouting director.
"Hope Trautwein-Valdespino is a brilliant mind with an outstanding resume," Landreneau said in a press release. "She has a great understanding of player development, recruiting, and game management. Her contacts will open recruiting doors nationally for our program. We are excited to welcome Hope and her husband, Dominic, to our McNeese family. "
Trautwein-Valdespin joined the Sooners for the 2022 season after spending four years at North Texas. She finished her career winning a national title in 2022 and had an 82-25 record, 14 saves, a 1.82 ERA, and 850 strikeouts.
While at UNT, Trautwein-Valdespin made college softball history when she came the first NCAA Division I softball player to toss a seven-inning perfect game, striking out all 21 batters. She left the program as the career leader in ERA (2.05), wins (61), saves (15), lowest opponent batting average (.197) and strikeouts / 7 IP (8.11)
The Cowgirls finished the 2025 season 41-20, losing in the SLC Tournament Championship Series to Southeastern Louisiana in three games.
"When selecting a new staff member or members in this case you have to address specific areas, do they fit the culture (team and community), will they be able to aid in providing our student-athletes with a good experience, and will they be able to help us win championships," Landreneau added.