OU Softball Head Coach Patty Gasso Set to Make AUSL Broadcast Debut
Oklahoma softball head coach Patty Gasso is headed to the broadcast booth for the first time ever.
With a four-game series between the Talons and the Volts of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) playing in the Sooners’ home at Love’s Field over June 20-23, Gasso will assist Amanda Scarborough, Chuckie Kempf, and Savanna Collins on the mic on Friday.
While the AUSL is in a traveling format this season, Gasso couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be in attendance in her backyard of Norman, Oklahoma, and see her former players like Tiare Jennings, Sam Landry, and Sydney Romero shine in the big leagues.
So why not make the most of it and hit the broadcast booth? Leading OU to eight national titles over 30 years, as well as recently taking on the role of head coach of the U.S. national team, she has a softball IQ like no other and will talk about the game with anyone who will listen. With Friday's game being broadcast on MLB.com, she’s sure to reach a wide audience.
“It’s something that I would wonder if I would be good at or if it’s something I might try to do in the future,” Gasso told Cliff Brunt of AP News. “So that intrigues me a little bit. But I just like to talk softball. And normally, I’m in the middle of it, so I’m not really able to talk about it.”
Friday's game will begin at 7:30 p.m. CT.