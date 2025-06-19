Top 6 College Softball Players Still Available in Transfer Portal
With 266 players who entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of their 2025 seasons, only 52% have committed to a new home, according to Softball America.
Though the portal officially closed on Monday, June 16, there are still many top stars remaining who have not announced where they are taking their collegiate careers next. Here’s a look at some of the best players who are still available in the transfer portal.
Dakota Kennedy- Junior Outfielder, Arizona
As the starting left fielder for Arizona for the last three seasons, Kennedy became the Wildcats’ 32nd multi-time NFCA All-American after earning third-team All-American honors in 2024 and 2025. She earned the Rawlings Gold Glove Award during her sophomore year and went on to lead the Wildcats in hitting with a .444 batting average during her junior year, despite missing almost a month of play due to a finger injury.
In 445 career at-bats, Kennedy had 177 hits, 92 RBIs, and 27 home runs, along with a .398 batting average and .665 slugging percentage. She had a .996 fielding percentage the last two seasons and was a unanimous All-Big 12 selection in 2025.
Maya Johnson- Redshirt Junior Pitcher, Belmont
The 2025 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Pitcher of the Year, Johnson, holds a career 1.63 ERA with 50 wins, a 1.77 opponent’s batting average, and 757 strikeouts in 458 1 innings of work across three years with Belmont. She led the NCAA in strikeouts and pushed Belmont to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
Miali Guachino- Freshman Pitcher, Ole Miss
After seeing one successful postseason run with the Ole Miss Rebels, Guachino was named to the NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 25 list. She finished the season with a 3.43 ERA and a 16-11 record with four saves. She struck out 172 batters and set the program’s single-game strikeout record with 19.
Addison Amaral- Sophomore Middle Infielder, Notre Dame
The two-time All-ACC selection led the Fighting Irish in 2025 in batting average (.365), runs (29), hits (57), doubles (11), home runs (9), RBIs (43), total bases (95), slugging percentage (.609), walks (27), on-base percentage (.463), and sacrifice flies (3). With a career .352 batting average, she was one of two players to start all 55 games, with 53 at shortstop and two at second base.
Kaiah Altmeyer- Junior Outfielder, Arizona
Though Altmeyer is skilled in any position in the outfield, she became Arizona’s starting right fielder halfway through her sophomore season. Across her three years with the Wildcats, she started 173 games, 74 in right field, 18 in left field, 13 in center, and eight as a designated player.
She broke out during her sophomore season, hitting .333 with seven doubles, a triple, and five home runs. In 2025, she ranked fifth in program history for doubles (19) in a single season and led the Big 12 conference in doubles, which landed her on the All-Big 12 second team.
Amari Harper- Junior Infielder, Texas A&M
Harper has been a staple in the lineup and on the field for the Aggies over the last three years. As a freshman, she earned NFCA All-South Region Third Team honors after collecting a .414 on-base percentage, a .323 batting average, and a .955 fielding percentage.
During her junior year, she accumulated a .421 batting average, a .698 slugging percentage, and a .536 on-base percentage. She hit eight home runs during 2025, while she only hit one in her previous two years with the program.
