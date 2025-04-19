No. 3 OU Softball Shuts Out No. No. 16 Mississippi State Behind Sam Landry’s Gem
The No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners needed to bounce back in a big way after losing their series to the Alabama Crimson Tide less than a week ago.
Sam Landy spun a complete-game shutout and the Sooners scored four runs in the first two innings to take Game 1 against the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs 4-0 at Devon Park.
"I think it really kind of started in the circle with Sam Landry. I thought she was very effective, very efficient," OU head coach Patty Gasso said after the win. "Threw, I think, 85 pitches, which really helps us going into Sunday now. So it started really in the circle."
OU put the pressure on MSU early, scoring two runs in the first inning. Kasidi Pickering and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas both scored on a double from Ella Parker.
Hannah Coor drove in two more runs in the second inning with a two-run home run.
"It was a hit-and-run. So if it was a strike, I was going to get it," Coor said. So I just swung my 100% swing and I got it... Just doing it for my teammates and being able to run home to them was pretty cool."
The Sooners out-hit the Bulldogs 7-3 and Abigale Dayton had three of the seven. She also scored one of the four runs.
Gasso believes this win can set the Sooners back on the right track if they stick to the game plan and start "clicking."
"Ultimately, it’s a win, and that’s all we care about right now. It feels good to be on that side," Gasso said. "I will tell you this, this team is going to start clicking at a different cylinder, and you’re going to know it. You won’t even have to ask me. You’re gonna see it. I know it’s coming, we’re just working through that right now. And it’s coming. I know it will happen before we finish the end of this season.
"So that’s where we’re at right now. Wins are great, but if we can start clicking in that way, we’re going to be pretty unstoppable."
The Sooners and Bulldogs will finish the series with a doubleheader at Love's Field Sunday.