Ivy League Softball Team Fires Head Coach Effective Immediately
There is no trace of Julie Farlow on the Cornell softball website as of Saturday, following Dr. Nicki Moore's, the Meakem & Smith Director of Athletics and Physical Education, announcement on Thursday afternoon.
Farlow had spent 10 years at the helm of the program until change was needed to be made and her departure was effective immediately.
"I want to extend my sincere thanks to Coach Farlow for her significant contributions to Cornell Softball over the years," said Moore. "As a Hall of Fame player and a dedicated coach, her impact on the program and its student-athletes will always be an integral part of Cornell Softball's history."
Tara Tembey has been appointed interim head coach through the 2025-26 season.
Farlow's departure doesn't sound mutual, according to Moore's statement, which hinted at a toxic culture and the need to bring in someone to take the program in a different direction.
"We are committed to fostering a culture of excellence both on and off the field, and we are confident that Tara Tembey will continue to build on that vision," Moore added. "Tara has demonstrated strong leadership throughout her career, including her experience as head coach of the U18 Great Britain National Team. We look forward to her leadership as we work together to strengthen the program's foundation and deepen engagement with our alumni and supporters."
Farlow posted a 107-219-1 record (51-109 Ivy) and first joined the coaching staff as an assistant coach in 2002.
Entering the final two Ivy League season series and conference tournament, the Big Red stands at 16-16 overall and 6-9 in the conference.
"We are excited about the future of Cornell Softball and are eager to see Tara lead the team through the remainder of this season and through the next," Moore concluded. "This is an important time for our alumni and supporters to reconnect with the program, and to support our incredible current student-athletes. Given the well-known enthusiasm and dedication of Cornell alumni and the opportunity we have to build a stronger community around this program, we look forward to working with them to elevate Cornell Softball to new heights."