Raelin Chaffin Returns to Mississippi State Softball Starting Lineup After Shoulder Scare
Mississippi State fans can breathe a sigh of relief as senior pitcher Raelin Chaffin returned to the circle Saturday afternoon against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Against the Wildcats, Chaffin struck out the first batter she saw and only needed six pitches to get through the bottom of the first inning in Lexington
Chaffin's last appearance ended abruptly when she exited Sunday's contest against Oklahoma, holding her pitching shoulder.
The right-hander appeared to be in pain against the Sooners after throwing a change-up to Tia Milloy. The training staff, coaches, and infielders immediately ran to the pitching circle to check on her.
Insisting she was fine, Chaffin continued to pitch.
Chaffin went on to strike MIlloy out and got Hannah Coor to ground out to end the inning.
The pain and discomfort came back in the sixth inning against the Sooners, and Chaffin immediately left the game following a throw to first base.
Oklahoma went on to win the game 6-5.
Chaffin's day ended after just 1.1 innings and 24 pitches. She only allowed one hit and struck out two.