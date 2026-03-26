SEC, ACC Lead WCWS Field in First Softball America Bracketology Projection

For the last five years, the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) champions have come from the Southeastern Conference, and it’s looking to go that way once again in 2026.

Based on Softball America’s first edition of Bracketology, the SEC dominates the field, taking half of the Regional hosting spots, with just Missouri missing the Tournament. The ACC, Big 12, and Big Ten follow with eight, seven, and six bids. The ACC and Big Ten each have three hosts, then Texas Tech and Arizona, representing the Big 12 as Top 16 seeds.

In Softball America’s prediction, the automatic bids are selected based on a combination of current conference standings and RPI. The at-large bids are rooted in RPI, wins against the different RPI quadrants, and Strength of Schedule, while factoring in other datasets such as KPI and DSR.

Just like women’s volleyball and soccer, the WCWS will now seed 32 teams, beginning in 2026. These additions will not change the 16 national seeds, but will help boost the top seeds with easier matchups.

In order for the NCAA to protect the 400-mile geographic proximity parameters to prevent conference matchups in Regionals when possible, the seeding will not be a straight 1-32 matchup. Instead, the seeding will use ‘buckets’.

The Buckets

National Seeds: 1, 2, 3, 4-29, 30, 31, 32

National Seeds: 5, 6, 7, 8-25, 26, 27, 28

National Seeds: 9,10,11,12-21,22, 23, 24

National Seeds: 13,14,15,16-17,18,19, 20

Could the bracket be more predictable?

Step 1: Open rankings

Step 2: Don’t overthink it

Step 3: Congrats, you nailed the bracketology projection



But seriously, 1-16 is based on @SoftbalAmerica, the rest is basically a worksheet. pic.twitter.com/3XogZhZMnq — Softball OnSI (@SoftballOnSI) March 25, 2026

Take a look at the projected hosts and top two seeds in each Regional, and visit Softball America for the full breakdown.

Austin Regional

(1) Texas (SEC) GCU (Mountain West)

Tucson Regional

(16) Arizona (Big 12) Washington (Big Ten)

Lubbock Regional

(8) Texas Tech (Big 12) South Carolina (SEC)

Los Angeles Regional

(9) UCLA (Big Ten) ​​Texas A&M (SEC)

Lincoln Regional

(4) Nebraska (Big Ten) Kentucky (SEC)

Eugene Regional

(13) Oregon (Big Ten) ​​Stanford (ACC)

Tuscaloosa Regional

(5) Alabama (SEC) Virginia (ACC)

Athens Regional

(12) Georgia (SEC) Duke (ACC)

Knoxville Regional

(2) Tennessee (SEC) ​​Georgia Tech (ACC)

Clemson Regional

(15) Clemson (ACC) Auburn (SEC)

Fayetteville Regional

(7) Arkansas (SEC) ​​Baylor (Big 12)

Tallahassee Regional

(10) Florida State (ACC) Ole Miss (SEC)

Norman Regional

(3) Oklahoma (SEC) Arizona State (Big 12)

Blacksburg Regional

(14) Virginia Tech (ACC) LSU (SEC)

Gainesville Regional

(6) Florida (SEC) UCF (Big 12)

Starkville Regional