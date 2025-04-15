SEC Network Leaves Out No. 1 Team in Women’s College World Series Predictions
The Southeastern Conference has proved itself time and time again to be one of, if not, the best softball conferences in Division I.
With seven of Softball America's Top 10 teams being SEC programs, it's hard to completely blame Alabama legend Haylie McCleney for her slight lapse in judgement while predicting Women's College World Series teams on the SEC Network.
During a Rally Cap segment on Sunday, McCleney made a bold statement projecting six teams from the SEC would make it to Oklahoma City.
However, she left out the top-ranked Texas A&M Aggies stirring up some controversy online.
"The SEC will have six teams in Oklahoma City," McCleney said. "Put a stamp on it. You've got Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, LSU, I could go on and on, South Carolina, why not?"
The former Crimson Tide outfielder isn't wrong. All of the teams she mentioned are ranked but the Florida Gators at No. 11 are on the outside looking in as the moment.
Several Aggie fans and media personality responded to McCleney's take.
The Aggies are coming off a three-game sweep of the LSU Tigers, who were ranked No. 5 until Monday when they dropped to No. 9.
By Tuesday morning, the Aggies were ranked No. 1 in all four major polls for the first time in program history.
“We needed to take this step as a program,” Texas A&M coach Trisha Ford told reporters in College Station after Sunday’s game. “We needed to play a top matchup and come out and absolutely execute our game.
“I’m very proud of our players.”
The Aggies are clearly deserving of the No. 1 spot. It's just unfortunate that McCleney's slight gaffe has caused suck a ruckus.