Softball On SI

SEC Network Leaves Out No. 1 Team in Women’s College World Series Predictions

The SEC Network sparked controversy by leaving out the nation’s No. 1 team in its Women’s College World Series predictions, drawing strong reactions from fans and analysts alike.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Texas A&M's Mac Barbara rounds the bases during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Davis Diamond in College Station.
Texas A&M's Mac Barbara rounds the bases during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Davis Diamond in College Station. / Hannah Harrison/Texas A&M Athletics

The Southeastern Conference has proved itself time and time again to be one of, if not, the best softball conferences in Division I.

With seven of Softball America's Top 10 teams being SEC programs, it's hard to completely blame Alabama legend Haylie McCleney for her slight lapse in judgement while predicting Women's College World Series teams on the SEC Network.

During a Rally Cap segment on Sunday, McCleney made a bold statement projecting six teams from the SEC would make it to Oklahoma City.

However, she left out the top-ranked Texas A&M Aggies stirring up some controversy online.

"The SEC will have six teams in Oklahoma City," McCleney said. "Put a stamp on it. You've got Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, LSU, I could go on and on, South Carolina, why not?"

The former Crimson Tide outfielder isn't wrong. All of the teams she mentioned are ranked but the Florida Gators at No. 11 are on the outside looking in as the moment.

Several Aggie fans and media personality responded to McCleney's take.

The Aggies are coming off a three-game sweep of the LSU Tigers, who were ranked No. 5 until Monday when they dropped to No. 9.

By Tuesday morning, the Aggies were ranked No. 1 in all four major polls for the first time in program history.

“We needed to take this step as a program,” Texas A&M coach Trisha Ford told reporters in College Station after Sunday’s game. “We needed to play a top matchup and come out and absolutely execute our game.

“I’m very proud of our players.”

The Aggies are clearly deserving of the No. 1 spot. It's just unfortunate that McCleney's slight gaffe has caused suck a ruckus.

More news: Social Media Erupts After Alabama Softball’s Stunning Upset of Oklahoma

More news: Audrey Vandagriff, Catelyn Riley Shine as Alabama Softball Walks Off OU

More news: Auburn Softball Senior ‘Made for Moments Like This’ Walks Off Georgia Again

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/College