Senior Day Marks Final Chapter of Candrea Era for Arizona Softball
Devyn Netz knew her Senior Day would come but she didn't think time would fly by so quickly.
When the redshirt senior walked across the field at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium on Saturday, she marked the true end of an era for Arizona softball.
With her parents looking on, former head coach Mike Candrea escorted Netz onto the field.
Netz will finish her college career as the last student-athlete to have played for Candrea. Despite only playing one season for him, the man known as Coach has made a lasting impact on her career.
"I'm one of the last seniors to play for Coach (Candrea), and Coach always makes fun of me and says, ‘Ugh, I’ve got one more Senior Day to come to.’ That’s just our banter, but he’s super cool and I don’t know where I’d be without him, because he’s been such a great influence," Netz “Spears & Ali” on ESPN Tucson.
“He wasn’t my head coach in my career here, but he’s always been behind the scenes and has always told me tips here and there throughout my career here. I cherish those tips, because he sees it from a different perspective and was in Coach Cait’s shoes. ... When Cait took over, I really connected with her when I came into the program. Both have been really influential and have helped me grow into the player I am today.”
Netz's five-year career in Tucson has been different than most. As a freshman, she was a role player. Now, she is on pace to be the Big 12 Player of the Year as a two-way star.
Offensively, Netz is second in the conference with 54 RBIs and third with 15 home runs. In the circle, she is 17-5 with a 2.35 ERA.
“When I was a freshman or a sophomore, I never thought this day would actually come for me, being a senior and having a Senior Day ceremony,” Netz said. “I’m like, ‘Ah, that’s a ways away.’ It’s cliché to say, ‘Oh, time flies so fast, so enjoy being in the moment,’ but for me, it really does fly by.
“My time here at Arizona has been unique. It’s my story and it’s something that my family and I really cherish. I’ve worked really hard and overcame a lot of obstacles with my time at Arizona, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”