Lady Vol Softball Soars to No. 1 in Softball America Top 25 Rankings
For the second consecutive week, Softball America has named a new No. 1 team.
The Tennessee Lady Vols jumped five spots after sweeping Auburn to claim the top spot, leapfrogging Texas A&M, Texas, Florida State, and Oklahoma.
"While Texas A&M won its series against Missouri, voters felt that being run-ruled by the Tigers in the series finale needed to be reflected in their rankings," the publication explained Monday morning.
The biggest slide this week belongs to the Virginia Tech Hokies, who fell from No. 13 to No. 18 after dropping their series to unranked Pitt despite having a run differential of 17.
Liberty dropped out of the rankings, allowing Florida Atlantic to grab the No. 25 spot. For the first time this season, Southeastern Louisiana is also receiving votes.
Here is what the full Top 25 looks like:
1. Tennessee 37-9 (6)
2. Texas A&M 39-6 (1)
3. Texas 41-6 (3)
4. Florida State 40-6 (4)
5. Oklahoma 39-5 (2)
6. Arkansas 34-9 (5)
7. Oregon 41-5 (10)
8. Florida 39-10 (11)
9. UCLA 41-7 (7)
10. South Carolina 34-11 (8)
11. Texas Tech 36-10 (14)
12. LSU 36-10 (9)
13. Arizona 37-9 (12)
14. Alabama 31-18 (18)
15. Clemson 37-12 (15)
16. Stanford 32-9 (17)
17. Ohio State 37-10-1 (20)
18. Virginia Tech 37-7 (13)
19. Ole Miss 33-12 (19)
20. Mississippi State 33-14 (16)
21. Duke 34-14 (19)
22. Nebraska 33-11 (22)
23. Virginia 33-14 (24)
24. GCU 37-6 (25)
25. FAU 38-9 (NR)