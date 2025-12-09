Social Media Video Shows UCLA Softball Coach’s Foam Pit Flip That Leads to a Hilarious Struggle

Softball players can be gymnasts too. Well, at least that’s what Lisa Fernandez believes.

While pairing up with the UCLA women’s gymnastics team in Yates Gym for a crossover event, the three-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time NCAA Champion, and current UCLA associate head coach was persuaded to try some of the equipment, including the foam pit.

“How will I get out?” Fernandez asked gymnastics head coach Janelle McDonald

Putting the worry behind her, she sprang to the foam pit with kid-like joy. Overcome with excitement, she fearlessly did a front flip into the foam pit.

But getting out of the pit actually became a hilarious issue once the excitement had settled down.

A video posted to her Instagram account recaps the awesome flip into the pit and how it took Fernandez well over a minute to get out. She even required help from the UCLA softball star and utility player, and the UCLA basketball guard, Megan Grant.

If you’re in need of a laugh today, this video will get you one.

“Sometimes the mind says yes, go for it,” Fernandez wrote in the caption.

It’s not the first time the UCLA softball and gymnastics teams have supported each other. This year, they took part in a fun challenge, flipping and jumping off blocks while nailing perfect landings.

“Softball and gymnastics have been Bruin sisters since the history of time,” softball head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said in a video.

The support for other Bruins athletic teams goes even deeper. With Grant in her first season with the basketball team, Inouye-Perez and a few other members of the roster have packed the stands with a cheer section.

And while her playing days are well behind her, Fernandez clearly still has a touch of that athleticism in her. Maybe she won’t be taking on more gymnastics anytime soon, but she will be continuing her success on the diamond.

She’ll head into her 28th season on the UCLA coaching staff and fourth as the associate head coach. The pitching legend is known not just for her impact on the game, but also for molding several other aces into household names like Rachel Garcia and Megan Faraimo.

For the last two seasons at UCLA, though, Fernandez has been responsible for working with the Bruins’ hitters and infielders. She oversaw one of the most high-powered offenses in 2025, ranking top 10 nationally in runs scored (485), home runs (101) and slugging percentage (.591).

The Bruins also collected 101 home runs and set a program record with 28 mercy-rule victories, all under Fernandez’s direction.

