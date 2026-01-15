Softball America Announces Preseason Second Base Rankings

Softball America continued to roll out preseason position rankings on Thursday. Using advanced metrics from 64Analytics, along with the eye test and strength of schedule, second base rankings have been released.

Check out the best second basemen heading into the 2026 season.

Top 10 Players at Second Base

Mia Williams, Texas Tech Aminah Vega, Duke Taryn Kern, Stanford Karley Shelton, South Carolina Savannah Groshong-Kirk, Grand Canyon University Sereniti Trice, Arizona Brooke Deppiesse, Boston Haley Ahr, Marist Jena Young, Alabama Morgan Brown, ULM

Mia Williams, Texas Tech

After two seasons at Florida, Williams will take over second base for the Red Raiders. She started all 65 games for the Gators and helped them advance to the Women’s College World Series. She hit. 335 with 52 runs, 44 RBIs, and 10 doubles. Her 19 home runs ranked fifth in the SEC, while she led the team with a .716 slugging percentage. On the field, she assisted in turning 18 double plays.

Aminah Vega, Duke

Vega powered the Blue Devil’s offense in 2025 and was one of just three players to start in all 52 games, primarily at second base. Through the regular season, she led the team in batting average (.445), hits (77), doubles (17) and total bases (129). Vega is one of just three players to have started all 52 games this season, primarily at second base. Her 77 hits ranked fifth nationally, while her 17 doubles ranked 14th.

Taryn Kern, Stanford

The NFCA All-Region Second Team honoree started all 55 games at second base for the Cardinal. With a .348 batting average and 43 RBIs, Kern tied the program record for single-season home runs at 19 and posted the fourth-best slugging percentage in program history at .774. She went on to lead the team in runs scored (63) and tied for the lead in total bases (127).

📈📖Tied atop the Stanford Softball record book!



Taryn Kern's 19th homer of the season today matches the most in a single season in program history!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/tHC17IbaCs — Stanford Softball (@StanfordSball) May 3, 2025

Karley Shelton, South Carolina

Starting all 61 games at second base, Shelton was third on the team with 13 double plays turned. At the plate, she led the team with 68 hits, 58 runs, and 18 doubles, while landing second on the team with a .343 batting average. Additionally, she was third on the team with 41 RBIs and her 18 doubles tied for fifth in a single season.

Savannah Groshong-Kirk, Grand Canyon University

The WAC Player of the Year made history in 2025 when she grabbed the GCU single-season record for hits (97), while putting up an astonishing .505 batting average. Groshong-Kirk also stole 50 bases on 50 attempts, marking the second-most in a single season in program history.

No doubt about it.. Sav is a @SoftbalAmerica Preseason Top 100 player! #LopesUp pic.twitter.com/y9SElqEQy9 — GCU Softball (@GCU_Softball) January 12, 2026

