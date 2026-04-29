Softball America First Base Rankings Feature Some of NCAA's Hottest Bats

The 2026 regular season campaign is nearing its finish, and Softball America compiled its final in-season first base rankings.

The source listed the top 15 right-side corners at the DI level based on stats, advanced metrics, RPI, and general eye test.

The SEC had four student-athletes recorded, while the Big Ten and Big 12 each had a pair of representatives, and the ACC registered three. Four other conferences were also accounted for.

Two of the top five first basemen, No. 1 Jordan Woolery, and No. 4 Taryn Kern, recently received AUSL Golden Tickets and a guaranteed selection in the 2026 AUSL College Draft, set for May 4.

Here's a look at the top five first basemen and their supporting numbers. Visit Softball America for the full list.

Top 5 First Base in College Softball

1. Jordan Woolery, UCLA, .510 BA, 12 2B, 31 HR, 102 RBIs, 1.854 OPS

2. Katie Stewart, Texas, .468BA, 6 2B, 24 HR, 61 RBIs, 1.677 OPS

3. Emily LeGette, North Carolina, .470 BA, 6 2B, 26 HR, 74 RBIs, 1.692 OPS

4. Taryn Kern, Stanford, .400 BA, 14 2B, 3 3B, 18 HR, 43 RBIs, 1.495 OPS

5. Brooke Wells, Alabama, .421 BA, 11 2B, 20 HR, 56 RBIs, 1.493 OPS

Katie Stewart is putting together a potential SEC Player of the Year campaign. She's one of many star sluggers at first base.



Find the entire position rankings presented by High Level Throwing here: https://t.co/HOxvfj1HgS @TexasSoftball | @KatieStew2242 pic.twitter.com/CqAo0wzuSR — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) April 28, 2026

Jordan Woolery, UCLA Bruins

Woolery has set numerous records in her last season in the Bruin blue, including becoming the fifth player in NCAA DI history to drive in 100 RBIs. Alongside her teammate Megan Grant, the dynamic duo is also the first to blast 30-plus round-trippers in the same season.

Woolery has earned a starting spot in the lineup every single game for the last three years. Her numbers have only improved as she's matured on the campus in Westwood.

In 2026, she sits in the top five nationally in RBIs (1st, 102), slugging percentage (2nd, 1.267), home runs (3rd, 31), on-base percentage (3rd, .620), and batting average (4th, .510). Her Bruins are 44-5 (19-2 BIG 10) with a promising postseason run in sight.

Jordan Woolery is on track to be the first player ever NCAA Division I history with a batting average of .500+, 30+ home runs and 100+ RBIs.



Woolery currently: .510 avg / 31 HRs / 102 RBIs



The closest to it was in 1995, Arizona's Laura Espinoza recorded 37 HRs, 128 RBIs and a… pic.twitter.com/OVsB22svcp — Sydney Supple (@Sydney_Supple) April 28, 2026

Katie Stewart, Texas Longhorns

Katie Stewart also lines the offensive charts in her junior year. Across all programs, Stewart ranks fifth in home runs (23), seventh in slugging percentage (1.073), and eighth in on-base percentage (.586).

Stewart's performance has impressed more and more year-to-year on the Forty Acres.

She's slashing .468/.590/1.087 in 46 games played. In 59 hits, 30 of which have been for extra bases, she's tallied 61 RBI and scored 43 times.

With her current pace and the Longhorns 38-8 (15-6 SEC) record, Stewart should be in the discussion for SEC Player of the Year.

Emily LeGette, North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels' best hitter, Emily LeGette, is averaging .470 in her junior campaign, in addition to currently standing in fourth nationally in home runs (25) and slugging (1.109), as well as ninth in RBIs (71).

Upon transferring from Virginia Tech, LeGette has fit right in at Chapel Hill and put up a career-best showing in North Carolina. 43 walks have contributed to an on-base percentage of .571. She's also a perfect 6-for-6 on the base paths.

Predicted as Softball on SI's preseason favorites, the Tar Heels are 31-18 (9-15 ACC) with the ACC Tournament slated for May 6-9.