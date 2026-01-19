Softball On SI Names Preseason Comeback Players of the Year

Preseason recognition continues, and Softball On SI is ready to reveal the four players whom the staff believes will be the 2026 Comeback Player of the Year.

The four student-athletes represent four team from three conferences with two of the players recovering from season-ending injuries.

Coincidentally, three of the players are shortstops.

Maren Angus-Coombs: Jess Oakland, Duke, SS

Do we even call it a comeback? I’m going to say it because she had to redshirt and missed the entire 2025 season. Jess Oakland is finally returning to the field after transferring to Duke in December 2024.

Before moving to the Bull City, Oakland spent two seasons at Minnesota, where she was the 2024 Big Ten Player of the Year. As a sophomore, she set two single-season records with 70 runs scored and 20 home runs, and her .452 batting average was good for second all-time.

Oakland was also a top 26 finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award in 2024.

Charles Mays: Makenna Reid, Florida State, RHP

In 2023, Makenna Reid burst onto the scene as a breakout freshman pitcher for the Florida State Seminoles with a 13-0 season, helping the Noles to a trip to OKC.

In 2024, she posted a 12-1 year out of relief, but her numbers overall inflated.

Last season, Reid had a rough go of it, dealing with injuries, seeing less time, and making just 12 appearances with just 27 innings pitched.

In talking with Reid recently, she has a new mindset and is poised to go out on top this year. Look to see a new and improved Makenna Reid in 2026. No excuses in her mindset, and I like that.

Your comeback depends on what you are willing to do. Catch the full conversation with Makenna Reid (@MakennaReid2), along with Ricky Bumgardner Jr. (@fouronesports), on the Mays Sports Media YouTube channel or anywhere you listen. pic.twitter.com/gXG6yLAo8W — Mays Sports Media (@MaysSportsMedia) January 8, 2026

Nicole Reitz: Viviana Martinez, Texas, SS

Although winning a national championship, the loss of Martinez at shortstop was felt by Texas.

Now back from a knee injury, her leadership and ability to be leaned on in big moments are going to make the Longhorns even better in 2026. We may even see her begin to lead at the plate, as she hit .376 with 26 extra-base hits and 52 RBIs in 2024.

Maddy Lewis: Aleena Garcia, UCLA, SS

After suffering a season-ending injury in her freshman campaign, Aleena Garcia will look to pick up exactly where she left off in 2025. Prior to getting hurt, Garcia had made a name for herself as a true freshman in the UCLA lineup, securing the starting shortstop position just 17 games in.

Garcia was batting .333 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple, and nine RBsI.

A healthy Garcia will be a key factor in UCLA’s success this spring.

“She’s a game changer."



After a great start to her @UCLASoftball career, Aleena Garcia returns from injury, hoping to help the Bruins back to Oklahoma City in 2026.



🔗 https://t.co/ibo5okwUEO pic.twitter.com/eqncKmkM9X — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) December 17, 2025

Recommended Links