Softball On SI Predicts 2026’s Most Impactful Transfer

Softball On SI continues to predict some preseason awards on Thursday with 2026's Most Impactful Transfer.

All four players are unique and bring a different skillset to their new teams.

Maren Angus-Coombs: Jalen Adams, Arizona, RHP

Jalen Adams made a name for herself in the circle at Iowa and has left her home state for the first time. After three All-Big Ten seasons with the Hawkeyes, Adams is the lone senior on the Arizona pitching staff, which was completely rebuilt after last season.

While Arizona is chasing national title dreams, Adams will have to be better than ever to get the Wildcats there. Her impact on Arizona’s season will be crucial to their success. I expect her to be the ace and carry the bulk of the innings in her final season of eligibility.

Charles Mays: Hope Jenkins, Ole Miss, RHP/UTL

Hope Jenkins had an outstanding career at UConn, where she recorded over 200 career strikeouts in the circle and over 100 career hits at the plate. Coming into an Ole Miss team with a bunch of newcomers, Jenkins looks to be the latest two-way transfer to stand out for Jamie Trachsel’s team. She also brings leadership as a well-experienced senior, with a lot of time under her belt at UConn.

“We have a lot of experience with two-way players who have been successful here. Aliyah Binford was the most recent, and Aynslie Furbush before that. When you have pitchers who can hit, it opens up your lineup and your defensive flexibility,” said Trachsel in a conversation with Charles Mays, Fastpitch Wire Softball/Mays Sports Media in December.

“Our expectation and our hope is that Hope continues in that role. She has a good bat and true power, so even when she is not pitching, she has a real chance to be in the lineup.”

Nicole Reitz: Dakota Kennedy, Arkansas, OF

The Razorbacks graduated the home run queen, Bri Ellis, but are gaining a five-tool player in Kennedy. Despite a broken hand last season that held her to only five homers, she’s due to make noise at the plate in 2026.

The outfielder joins Arkansas with a .398 batting average, .505 on-base percentage, 59 extra-base hits, and a Gold Glove.

A complete player and two-time NFCA All-American



Welcome to Arkansas, Dakota Kennedy! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/XjQrDfuf2R — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) June 25, 2025

Maddy Lewis: Jazzy Burns, Texas Tech, C/UTL

Texas Tech is not messing around. Not only are the Red Raiders making it back to the WCWS in 2026, but they want to win it all. But first, they have to tend to their unfinished business, and that led head coach Gerry Glasco to the transfer portal. He signed a handful of top players who entered the portal this past offseason, including All-American catcher Jasmyn "Jazzy" Burns from Ohio State.

Burns carried the Buckeyes’ offense in 2025, leading the team in several categories, including hits, doubles, home runs, and total bases. If a slash line of .455/.540/1.006 doesn’t speak volumes, Burns went yard 25 times to break the Buckeyes’ program record, the Big-Ten single-season record, and placed her fifth in the NCAA.

Burns will add depth to the Red Raiders' lineup and pair dangerously with softball’s generational talent in NiJaree Canady.

