Ole Miss Softball Gains Pitcher Out of Transfer Portal
With UConn twin sisters Hope and Grace Jenkins both entering the transfer portal, Hope has confirmed that she has found a new home. The two-way player will join the Ole Miss Rebels, bringing a powerful bat to the lineup and a strong arm in the circle.
Hope appeared in 36 games with 33 starts in 2025. She recorded 23 hits, nine doubles, and five home runs, with 22 RBIs, and 16 runs scored. She made 33 appearances in the circle with 11 starts with an 11-3 record and a 4.00 ERA.
Her breakout season came in 2024, where she appeared and started in 50 games and complied a .303 batting average while recording 47 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBIs, and 12 doubles. In the circle, she made 18 appearances with two starts holding a 3.26 ERA over 38.2 innings, with 23 strikeouts. With 10 multi-hit games and 11 multi-RBI games, she landed on the All-Big East Second Team.
She’ll have one year of eligibility remaining as she enters her senior year.