Arkansas Softball Signs NFCA All-American Via Transfer Portal
After coming off an incredible 2025 season where they reached the NCAA Super Regionals, Arkansas softball isn't letting off the gas as they just signed two-time NFCA All-American Dakota Kennedy out of the transfer portal.
Kennedy comes in from Arizona, where she spent three seasons. She played in 153 career games and batted .399 with 29 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 26 doubles. This past season, Kennedy hit a blistering .444 with 48 runs on 60 hits while adding five home runs and 25 runs batted in and held a .689 slugging percentage.
She earned NFCA Third-Team All-American honors for the second consecutive season and was also named First-Team All-Conference and selected to the All-Conference Defensive team in the Big 12.
Kennedy joins an Arkansas squad that made history this past season advancing to its first ever Super Regional in school history before falling one game shy of the Women's College World Series.
The decision was confirmed on social media late Wednesday morning.
She will have one year of eligibility remaining.