Former Iowa Pitcher Jalen Adams Commits to Arizona
Arizona is fine-tuning its pitching staff. After stars, Devyn Netz and Miranda Stoddard graduated at the conclusion of the season, and junior Aissa Silva hit the transfer portal, the Wildcats picked up a big arm on Sunday, with the signing of former Iowa Hawkeye, Jalen Adams.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jalen to Tucson after a dominant pitching performance at Iowa this season," head coach Caitlin Lowe said in Arizona Atheltics’ press release. "She's a proven winner and will bring a great deal of high-level experience to our bullpen."
The junior is coming off her best season yet, with a 25-6 record and a 2.18 ERA, along with 130 strikeouts. She ranked second in the Big Ten in 2025 with 20 complete games and 198.2 innings. She owns a career 2.26 ERA with 45 wins and 245 strikeouts in 518 innings of work.
This move for Adams will sure to top off her collegiate career as she heads into her senior season. The Iowa softball program had many bumps in the road, seeing three head coaches during the 2025 season.
Though no hard feelings toward her old team, a change in her career was necessary and she entered the portal on June 3.
“Iowa gave me so much,” she told Eric Pratt of The Messenger. “I love my teammates, especially the girls in my class—we’ve been through so much together. I wouldn’t be the pitcher or the person I am today without them.”
Adams will join Arizona's signing class that includes incoming freshmen Molli Daley, Rylie Holder, Kezi Lucas, and Sina Talataina in the fall.
More News: Former Iowa Softball Star Breaks Silence After Entering Transfer Portal
More News: OU Softball Loses Outfielder to Transfer Portal
More News: UCLA Pitcher Addisen Fisher Joins Transfer Portal