Softball On SI's NCAA Division I All-Quarter-Century Team: Third Base
There have been 25 seasons of NCAA Division I softball this century.
Now, Softball On SI looks to build the All-Quarter-Century team, and we must decide on the best third baseman to represent the last 25 years of the sport.
There are five players from the list below who will make the final roster.
The Softball On SI All-Quarter-Century team will be released in August. If you haven't voted for pitchers, catchers, first base, second base, or shortstop, please do so. Voting closes on Aug. 7.
Vote for five players below. Continue scrolling for information on each of the players.
There are 37 total third basemen who Softball On SI selected for the inital round of voting and they represent 29 program across the country.
Oklahoma leads the way with four finalists. Sydney Romero, Norelle Dickson, Shelby Pendley, and Alyssa Brito represent the Sooners.
The UCLA Bruins and Tennessee Lady Vols have three representatives each. Andrea Duran, Jordan Woolery, and Tairia Mims are from UCLA, while Tonya Callahan, Raven Chavanne, and Taylor Pannell wore Tennessee Orange. Pannell transferred to Texas Tech this summer to finish her career in Lubbock.
Alabama, Arizona, and LSU are the only other three programs with multiple All-Americans on the list. Kelley Montalvo and Marisa Runyon held down the hot corner for the Crimson Tide. Katiyana Mauga and Toni Mascarenas were both legends for the Wildcats. Danieca Coffey and Bianka Bell played down in Baton Rouge for the Tigers.
The finalists listed above for third base were all legends in their own right. Jessie Warren of Florida State, Karli Spaid of Miami Ohio, Kasey Cooper of Auburn, Mia Scott of Texas, Abbey Cheek of Kentucky are some of the best players to wear their respected uniforms all-time.
Then, there is Krista Donnenwirth of Arizona State, Lindsay Wood of Iowa, Kara Nelson of Illinois State, Amber Patton of DePaul, Andrea Loman of Notre Dame, and Brette Reagan of Baylor.
However, this list wouldn't be complete without Alisa Goler of Georgia, Vicky Galindo of Cal, Amanda Chidester of Michigan, Jenna Cone of George Washington, or Jena Cozza of Massachusetts Amherst.
Lastly, there is Claire Warwick of Hawaii, Kaitlyn Richardson of Minnesota, Jenna Lilley of Oregon, Riley Sartain of Texas A&M, Hannah Gammill of Arkansas, and Nicole DeWitt of Florida.