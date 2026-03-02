After one month of college softball, is it too early to make NCAA Regional host predictions? Several teams have already stated their claim with undefeated streaks, top-ranked wins, and program records, making the May forecast foreseeable.

Top-ranked programs from the SEC and Big 12 have already been favored to host a Super Regional, led by Tennessee, Texas Tech, and the defending national champions, Texas Longhorns. Before conference play really begins, take a look at who currently has the potential of hosting a Regional.

1. Tennessee Lady Vols (19-0)

Currently undefeated, the Lady Vols don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. The program hit a milestone in February, after all four major polls ranked it No. 1 for the first time in program history. Behind aces Karlyn Pickens and Erin Nuwer, the team leads the league in ERA at .44.

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-1)

The 2025 Women’s College World Series (WCWS) runners-up revamped in 2026 and are backed by transfer bats Mia Williams, Jackie Lis, Taylor Pannell, and Lagi Quiroga. As for the circle, NiJaree Canady and Kaitlyn Terry both collected their first no-hitters of the season during the same weekend.

3. Texas Longhorns (19-1)

The defending champions have a chance to repeat with junior Teagan Kavan in the circle, who recently threw her second career no-hitter, and bats like Reese Atwood, who belted a program-record 59th career home run. The Longhorns are currently tied for the fifth-longest winning streak in program history.

4. Alabama Crimson Tide (20-0)

Perhaps a team no one saw coming this offseason, the undefeated Crimson Tide are literally rolling. The start to their season was instant excitement, as the lineup crushed seven homers, and freshman pitcher Vic Moten and sophomore pitcher Braya Hodges combined for a five-inning no-hitter over Villanova.

5. Oklahoma Sooners (19-2)

Despite two upset losses so far, the Sooners’ offense has been damaging. They took down Alabama State 32-0 on Thursday, scoring 11 runs in the first inning, which set a program record for the most runs in a home opener. The win marked the second time this season when the Sooners scored 30-plus runs in a game, beating UTEP on Feb. 15 by a score of 34-0.

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-5)

With three outstanding arms in the circle, Jordy Frahm, Alexis Jensen, and Hannah Camenzind, plus Jesse Farrell’s bat at the plate, the Cornhuskers may get redemption from their loss in Super Regionals against Tennessee in 2025.

7. Arkansas Razorbacks (19-1)

The Razorbacks' 17-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest in program history. 2026 marks the 11th season in history in which Arkansas has recorded a winning streak of 10-plus games.

8. UCLA Bruins (18-3)

The Bruins are smashing offensive categories left and right. Star Megan Grant now leads the country with 16 total homers on the season and homered in three straight games this weekend.

9. Florida State Seminoles (17-4)

The Seminoles have been led by freshman Makenna Sturgis, who batted .600 with one home run and four RBI at the end of February. Sturgis had a stretch against Alabama, Dartmouth, and Elon in which she went 6-for-6 with three RBIs and a home run. She was 4-for-5 in the two games against Alabama.

10. Florida Gators (23-1)

Florida beat East Texas A&M 28-0 in five innings, becoming one of three teams in NCAA Division I softball to outscore their opponents by a combined score of 84-0. They set several program records for runs in a single inning (17), runs scored in a game (28), hits (26), and RBIs (28). The offense plated 36 runs with 35 hits, 18 walks, and five home runs on the day, while the pitching staff combined for back-to-back shutouts.

11. Georgia Bulldogs (17-5)

Transfers have put the Bulldogs ahead in 2026. Kierstin Roose ranks in the top ten in the SEC in three categories: slugging percentage, doubles, home runs, and fielding double plays. Bailey Lindemuth ranks second in assists, and pitcher Addisen Fisher ranks fourth in conference wins.

12. Virginia Tech Hokies (16-2)

The Hokies are off a nine-game winning streak and have collected five run-rule victories on the year. Rachel Castine, Michelle Chatfield, Gaby Mizelle, and Jordan Lynch all have collected multiple homers.

13. Arizona Wildcats (17-5)

Led by Regan Shockey, Sereniti Trice, and Tayler Biehl at the plate, the Wildcats have upset wins over Oklahoma and Stanford, plus run-rules over Boise State, Santa Clara, Minnesota, and Long Beach.

14. Stanford Cardinal (11-6)

Addyson Sheppard has made an immediate impact in her rookie season, finishing the first three weekends 17-for-38 (.447) at the plate, while ace Zoe Prystajko has earned a 5-1 record while leading the Cardinal in innings pitched.

15. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (15-5)

After the Clearwater Invitational, OSU went on to outscore opponents 58-1 during the River State Classic. Ace Ruby Meylan leads the way in the circle while Claire Timm paces the team in batting average, hits, triples, and slugging percentage.

16. Mississippi State (18-2)

Alyssa Faircloth is up to three games with double-digit strikeouts after entering the season with just one in her career. She ranks fifth in the nation in strikeouts per seven innings and third in total strikeouts.

Recommended Links