Tennessee, Georgia, Nebraska, Florida State Headline Softball On SI Weekly Awards

The Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational brought the stars out early and often. It also introduced the softball world to a few emerging talents who introduced themselves on a national stage.

Throughout the season, the staff at Softball On SI will determine a Player of the Week, Pitcher of the Week, Freshman of the Week, and Team of the Week.

Player of the Week: Sarah Gordon, Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs were impressive at the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational, going 5-1 with wins over Nebraska, NC State, UCF, Northwestern, and Duke. Their lone loss was to Oklahoma State to open their weekend slate.

It was a big rebound weekend for UGA after losing to unranked Belmont at home during the season's opening weekend, and the Bulldogs couldn't have done it without senior Sarah Gordon.

Gordon was 12-for-18, including six doubles, a triple, and two home runs with nine runs scored and 10 RBIs. She only struck out once.

The senior has a hit in all 11 games this season. She is leading UGA with a .600 batting average, 1.167 slugging percentage, and .667 on-base percentage.

Up next for Gordon and UGA is Samford on Wednesday before hosting the Georgia Classic with Seton Hall, Utah State, and Virginia Tech.

Pitcher of the Week: Erin Nuwer, Tennessee Lady Vols

Tennessee sophomore pitcher Erin Nuwer was absolutely dominant in Tennessee's clean sweep at the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational.

Nuwer pitched 10 innings of shutout softball and earned three wins, including victories over then-No. 11 Nebraska and then-No. 6 UCLA. Against the Bruins, she only gave up one hit.

The right-hander finished the tournament with 13 strikeouts and a 0.00 earned run average.

Tennessee heads to Birmingham, Ala., for the UAB Tournament on Friday with games against Missouri State, UAB, Mercer, and Southern Illinois.

Co-Freshman of the Week: Marin Heller, Florida State Seminoles

Florida State only played four games in Clearwater and went 2-2 with wins over then-No. 6 UCLA and RV FAU. FSU lost to then-No. 1 Texas Tech and then-No. 3 Tennessee.

Heller's defensive skills were on display, to go with a 5-for-16 performance at the plate with two doubles, three RBIs, and three runs scored.

The second baseman's game against UCLA was brilliant. She was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.

FSU hosts Louisiana in a midweek on Tuesday before welcoming Dartmouth, No. 6 Alabama, and Elon to the Dugout Club Classic in Tallahassee.

Co-Freshman of the Week: Alexis Jensen, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska pitcher Alexis Jensen has risen to every occasion she has been thrown in. She appeared in four games at the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational, and all were against ranked opponents.

Jensen went 2-1 with wins over then-No. 10 LSU and then-No. 1 Texas Tech.

Against the Red Raiders, the lefty allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and struck out seven. In seven appearances this season, she has 41 strikeouts and only three walks.

The Huskers are the only team to beat two top-ranked teams this season, and Jensen has been a part of both.

Team of the Week: Tennessee Lady Vols

The Tennessee Lady Vols improved to 10-0 on the year and went 5-0 in Clearwater with wins over four teams ranked in the Top 25.

Through its first 10 games of the season, Tennessee has six wins over teams ranked in the Top 25, which is the most in program history through 10 games.

The Lady Vols beat Nebraska 4-1, James Madison 11-0, Florida Atlantic 8-0, UCLA 11-0, and Florida State 9-1.

Tennessee was rewarded for its weekend, moving into the top spot in the Top 25.

