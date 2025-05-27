Softball On SI

Tennessee Softball Freshman Ella Dodge Emerging as Breakout Star in Road to WCWS

Allison Smith

Tennessee utility player Ella Dodge (25) celebrates a home run while running the bases during an NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Nebraska at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 24, 2025. Tennessee defeated Nebraska.
Tennessee utility player Ella Dodge (25) celebrates a home run while running the bases during an NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Nebraska at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 24, 2025. Tennessee defeated Nebraska. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you have been watching the Tennessee Lady Vols throughout Regional and Super Regional play, then you have become familiar with the name Ella Dodge.

Dodge, a redshirt freshman utility player from Bradenton, Fla., quite literally put the Lady Vols' offense and defense on her back during Super Regional play and propelled the team to their ninth Women's College World Series appearance.

Dodge went 1-for-3 on Saturday and Sunday with two home runs. In Saturday's matchup, Dodge blasted a two-run home run off Nebraska's Jordy Bahl to right-center field in the first inning. Dodge's home run provided most of the offense Saturday and the spark that the Lady Vols needed to force the if necessary game three on Sunday.

On Sunday, in the winner-takes-all third game, fans got déjà vu as Dodge blasted a game-leading home run in the first inning. The home run was at first ruled a double, but after review, the call was overturned. The umpires and committee in Pittsburgh ruled that the ball hit the bleachers and bounced back into play.

Dodge provided all the offense the Lady Vols would need Sunday as pitcher Karlyn Pickens during the back-to-back elimination games racked up 21 strikeouts with only two walks, and earned both wins.

After game three Dodge was interviewed in the post-game press conference about hitting two home runs on the weekend and stated, "I think just knowing that one swing can change a game just expecting every pitch is your pitch...So just going up there expecting to drive every single ball and trusting yourself that you'll lay off of the ones that you don't need to swing at."

Tennessee softball poses after their Super Regional win that advances them to their ninth WCWS.
Tennessee softball poses after their Super Regional win that advances them to their ninth WCWS. / Tennessee Athletics

Dodge is only the second hitter in the country to hit more than one home run off a National Player of the Year finalist, in Bahl. As the Lady Vols begin their campaign this week for their first Women's College World Series title, fans have been adamant that Dodge should continue to be a mainstay in the lineup.

Tennessee opens up play in Oklahoma City on Thursday, May 29, at 2:30 pm EST against the four-time defending national champions, the Oklahoma Sooners.

